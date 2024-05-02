Strom Reid Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Storm Reid is a talented young actress known for her compelling performances in both television and film. She has achieved a net worth of $2 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Reid’s career, which began when she was just a child, has seen her taking on roles that have challenged and expanded her skills. It also makes her one of Hollywood's most notable young stars today. Her breakthrough role in the film A Wrinkle in Time established her as a leading actress who can carry major Hollywood productions.

Born in 2003, Reid started acting young and quickly gained recognition for her natural talent and on-screen presence. Her role as Meg Murry in A Wrinkle in Time brought her critical acclaim and set her on a path to stardom. This role showcased her acting ability and her potential to become a role model for young girls, particularly those of Color, by portraying a strong, intelligent protagonist.

Early Career & Breakthrough

Storm Reid, Kenya Barris (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Storm Reid’s entry into Hollywood was marked by her role in the Academy Award-winning film 12 Years a Slave. In the film, she played Emily, a small but pivotal role. This initial exposure paved the way for her casting in A Wrinkle in Time. There, she worked alongside industry giants like Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Her performance in this film made it clear that Reid was not just a child actress but a rising star with a promising future.

Later, Reid continued to choose roles that were diverse and challenging. Her appearances in movies like The Invisible Man and the critically acclaimed series Euphoria have allowed her to demonstrate her depth. Her performance in Euphoria is particularly noteworthy for its emotional depth and complexity. It further proves her capability as a dramatic actress.

Expanding Horizons In Film & Television

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Ava DuVernay, Storm Reid, and Oprah Winfrey attend as PEOPLE celebrates Disney. A Wrinkle In Time at Per Se on March 7, 2018, also in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEOPLE)

Aside from her on-screen roles, Storm Reid has also ventured into voice acting and made appearances in music videos, showing her willingness to explore various facets of the entertainment industry. Her choice of projects reflects a mature approach to her career, aiming to build a diverse portfolio that showcases her wide range of talents. Further, Reid’s role choices often reflect her personal values. She tends to gravitate towards projects promoting empowerment and social justice. Her involvement in projects that address significant cultural and societal issues showcases her commitment to making a difference through her art.

Influence & Advocacy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: (L-R) Troian Bellisario, LeVar Burton and Storm Reid attend the USC. Dramatic Arts Drama Center Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening at USC. School of Dramatic Arts' Drama Center on March 28, 2024, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Moreover, Storm Reid is active in social media and public life, using her platform to advocate for youth empowerment and social justice issues. Her influence as a young public figure is significant, as she inspires other young people to be proactive about their beliefs and positively impact their communities. Overall, Storm Reid remains a powerful voice for her generation, both on and off the screen. Her future projects and roles are highly anticipated as audiences look forward to more performances that showcase her unique talent and vibrant personality.