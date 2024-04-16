Moises Arias Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor-Dancer Worth?

Moises Arias, a versatile actor recognized for his roles in both television and film, has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As of 2024, his net worth stands at an estimated $2 million, as reported by Sarkariexam. Arias began acting at a young age, stepping into the spotlight with his role in the popular Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. Over the years, his career trajectory has included a variety of character portrayals, showcasing his range and adaptability as an actor.

Early Life & Rise To Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Actor Kyle Massey, actor Moises Arias, guest and actor David Henrie during 'Target Presents Variety's Power of Youth' event held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on October 4, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Moises Arias was born on April 18, 1994, in New York City to Colombian parents. His foray into acting began with minor roles in television and commercials, but his breakthrough came when he was cast as Rico Suave in Hannah Montana. This role made him a familiar face to a global audience and laid the foundation for his subsequent acting career. Arias's portrayal of Rico, a quirky and entrepreneurial character, was a significant departure from typical child actor roles, allowing him to display his comedic talents and earning him a loyal fan base early in his career.

Transition To Film & Diverse Roles

Actors Moises Arias and Jaden Smith arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Game in the Pacific Theaters at the Grove on April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

After Hannah Montana, Arias transitioned to film, taking on more mature and diverse roles. His performances in films such as The Kings of Summer and Ender's Game marked his evolution from a child actor to a serious film actor. In The Kings of Summer, Arias played Biaggio, a peculiar and unforgettable character that became a cult favorite. This role demonstrated his ability to handle complex characters and added depth to his acting portfolio. His participation in Ender's Game, a major sci-fi franchise, allowed him to enter the realm of action and science fiction, further showcasing his versatility.

Continued Work & Artistic Pursuits

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Samantha Hanratty, Moisés Arias, Jaden Smith, Khleo Thomas, and guest attend the "Fallout" Global Red Carpet Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Apart from acting, Moises Arias has also explored other artistic avenues, including photography and music video direction, which have complemented his acting career. His photography has been featured in various exhibitions, showcasing another facet of his creative talents. Additionally, his work behind the camera as a director for music videos and short films has received critical acclaim, highlighting his multifaceted artistic capabilities. These endeavors enrich his professional life and allow him to express his artistic vision in multiple formats.

Moises Arias remains a dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, taking on roles that challenge the norm and expand his artistic repertoire. His journey from a child star on a popular television show to a respected actor and artist exemplifies his commitment to growth and exploration within the creative arts. His estimated net worth of $2 million in 2024 reflects not only his past successes but also his potential for future endeavors in the diverse entertainment world.