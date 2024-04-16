Child Stars Who Struggled With The Pressures Of Fame

In the unforgiving entertainment world, fame often comes with a hefty price tag. This is especially true for child stars thrust into the limelight at a tender age. While the allure of stardom can be irresistible, the journey to the top is filled with challenges. The many stories of these child stars underscore the harsh realities of fame and the toll it can take on young talents. From battling mental health issues to grappling with substance abuse and legal troubles, their journeys serve as cautionary tales of the perils of celebrity culture. While most of them are doing well today, not everyone is lucky.

Raven-Symoné

Best known for her role as Raven Baxter on That's So Raven, Raven-Symoné faced the daunting task of balancing fame with her personal growth. Despite her success, she confronted body image issues and the pressure to conform to industry standards. In an interview with People, she opened up about being body-shamed and criticized for her weight while on set.

“I wish I was living now as a younger person,” she said. “I probably wouldn’t have so many mental issues. [They said] I was too big to be doing an hour-and-a-half concert. ‘I don’t know how she can dance being that big.’ And I was like, ‘I still did it!’ I was on tour forever because it’s not about your size, it’s about what you have to say.”

Gary Coleman

As the lovable Arnold Jackson on Diff’rent Strokes, Gary Coleman was one of the most famous child stars of his time. However, behind the laughter lay a troubled soul battling financial woes and legal disputes. Despite his iconic status, Coleman struggled to shake off the stereotypes associated with his on-screen persona, grappling with the harsh realities of fame. His relationship with his parents was also fraught. They were accused of mishandling his earnings and using him for their own financial interests.

After his seeming success in the '70s and '80s, Coleman's career started to wane in the 1990s. As a result, he encountered difficulties securing more roles in Hollywood. Additionally, he grappled with legal troubles, including a lawsuit against his parents and an arrest for assault in 1999. Sadly, Coleman succumbed to complications from his congenital kidney condition in 2010 at the age of 42.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s name is known worldwide. When discussing child stars and the consequences of fame, there’s perhaps no better illustration. Michael began his career at the tender age of five and later became widely known as the “King of Pop.” He dazzled the world with his extraordinary talent, but behind it all lay a childhood marred by exploitation and intense scrutiny. Michael endured relentless media attention and struggled with his identity under the spotlight, facing immense pressure to maintain his image as the epitome of perfection.

Speaking with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, he confessed: “It hit me before I was a teenager. I wanted so badly to play in the park across the street because the kids were playing baseball and football but I had to record. I could see the park, right across the street. But I had to go in the other building and work until late at night making the albums. I sat there looking at the kids with tears running down my face and I would say, ‘I am trapped and I have to do this for the rest of my life. I am under contract.’”

Regina King

Some may not know Regina King as a child actress and may recognize her from her roles in Boyz n the Hood, A Cinderella Story, and If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the actress became quite popular when she starred as Brenda Jenkins in the TV series 227. She was 14 years old at the time and struggled quite a bit because of her rising popularity. She opened up with People Magazine about her mother’s decision to keep her in public school.

Thanking her mother, she said, “It was instrumental in me becoming a person who can find balance on shaky ground. It's not an easy thing, living your life on display, and it's particularly hard when you're young. But participating in those social situations as a teen gave me an understanding of how different people can be, which has been very helpful when navigating Hollywood."

Keke Palmer

Bursting onto the scene with her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee, Keke Palmer was one of the most adored child stars around. Yet, as she transitioned into adulthood, Palmer faced the pressure to shed her child-star image and prove herself in a competitive industry. Despite her resilience, she confronted moments of self-doubt and scrutiny from the media. She told The Root: “However, it caused me a lot of pain because I essentially had to abandon my childhood feelings and desires, becoming like a parentalized child, which is something some of you can probably relate to in your own way. This was something that I have had to continuously work through because I am grateful but often feel like I missed ‘IT.’”

Orlando Brown

Known for his role as Eddie Thomas on That's So Raven, Orlando Brown's journey from child star to adulthood was marked by personal turmoil and legal troubles. Despite his early success, Brown grappled with substance abuse and erratic behavior. This subsequently overshadowed his talent and threatened to derail his career. The former child star has since had several run-ins with the law for drug possession and burglary.

He appeared on The Dr. Phil Show and opened up about his battles with addiction, homelessness, and his mental health. “I was drinking a lot,” he said. "I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn't really find everybody. It's kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they're right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me.”

Jaleel White

Immortalized as the iconic Steve Urkel on Family Matters, Jaleel White experienced the highs and lows of child stars at a young age. Despite his success, White grappled with the burden of being typecast and struggled to break free from the shadow of his most famous character. He also faced racial discrimination. During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he disclosed that certain prominent child stars from that era received preferential treatment compared to him.

Furthermore, he lamented that he was never extended an invitation to the Emmys. He said: “It’s fair of me now to definitely say, you were made to feel African-American. Fred Savage was always invited to the Emmys; he was always treated like a darling during this time. I was never invited to the Emmys, even to present. I was pretty much told that I would be wasting my time to even submit myself for nomination.”

Lindsay Lohan

Rising to fame with her roles in Disney films like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan was destined for stardom. Yet, her journey took a tumultuous turn as she grappled with substance abuse and legal troubles in her teenage years. The constant glare of the media magnified her struggles, casting a shadow over her promising career.

In 2019, she spoke with Variety, stating, "The first time I was in a tabloid, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I feel like Britney Spears!' because she was in a tabloid and I felt cool. Little did I know what would happen from there. I know that I'm a damn good actress, and it's been my passion since I was a child, and I know that when I care about something I put 100 percent and more into it. And I know that in my past I was young and irresponsible, but that's what growing up is. You learn from your mistakes."

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes was one of the child stars on a meteoric rise. However, behind the scenes, Bynes battled with mental health issues exacerbated by the pressures of fame. Her public struggles played out in the media, underscoring the harsh realities faced by child stars thrust into the unforgiving spotlight. Bynes later took a break from acting due to her constant reliance on drugs. She confessed to Paper Magazine in 2018 that her drug usage changed her.

"My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life. Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person.”

Rising to fame as a Disney Channel star, Demi Lovato charmed audiences with her powerhouse vocals and relatable persona. However, behind the facade of success lay a battle with addiction and mental health issues. These were exacerbated by the pressures of fame. Lovato's journey to recovery played out in the public eye, shedding light on the challenges child stars face.



While promoting her docuseries Simply Complicated at the Cannes Lions, she stated: “I wouldn’t start that young if I could do it over again. It was a difficult transition from child star to transforming into a mainstream artist. It’s something that is very challenging. You have to find your identity. For so long you’ve been molded into something and then you’re expected to figure out who you are very fast in front of the entire world. It’s definitely been difficult, but it’s been a learning experience. I am still figuring out who I am every day.”

Macaulay Culkin

As the precocious Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin became a household name overnight. Yet, his rapid rise to fame took a toll on his childhood, leading to strained relationships and personal struggles in adulthood. According to Entertainment Weekly, Culkin pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor drug possession charges in 2005. He also confessed to Esquire: "I played with some fire, I guess is the best way to put it. At the same time, I've never been to rehab or anything like that. I've never had to clean out that way. There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice."

