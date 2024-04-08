Who Is Reyna Roberts? The Self-Proclaimed "Princess Of Outlaw Country" Music

In an industry where authenticity reigns supreme, a rising star has emerged. Reyna Roberts has ensnared audiences with her raw talent and unapologetic approach to musical storytelling. She is recognized for her advocacy of acknowledging the past within country music, and emphasizing the importance of recognizing Black country artists. Let’s meet Reyna Roberts, whose vocals and bold lyricism have firmly cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry, and who snagged a feature on Beyoncé’s acclaimed Cowboy Carter album.

Background

Reyna Roberts was born on August 15, 1997, in Alaska but was raised in Alabama. To aid her brain development, her parents fed her a steady diet of classic country tunes. From an early age, she displayed a natural aptitude for music. Roberts performed for the first time at age three, when her mother took her to a karaoke bar. Despite losing their home, her family invested in a storage unit to house her piano, enabling Roberts to diligently practice.

Reyna Roberts began her vocal training at 18 years old, under the guidance of the renowned vocal coach, Brett Manning. During her high school years, Roberts balanced her passion for music with her commitment to the wrestling team. It was during this time that she delved into songwriting, aiming to woo the team's captain. In 2014, she recorded her first original composition, “Lying to Myself,” marking a significant milestone in her musical journey.

An Authentic Rise To Fame

In 2016, Reyna Roberts released her debut EP, The Beginning. That same year, she participated in the Spring High School Nation Tour, where she opened for esteemed acts like the Plain White T's. Between 2018 and 2020, she immersed herself in songwriting camps, forging connections with fellow songwriters and artists. It was during these gatherings that she crossed paths with her current managers, Ryan McMahan and Larry Pareigis.

In June 2020, a pivotal moment emerged for Reyna Roberts. The country music starlet Mickey Guyton famously shared a video of Roberts covering Carrie Underwood's hit "Drinking Alone." This exposure caught the attention of none other than Carrie Underwood herself, who further amplified Roberts's talent by retweeting the video, propelling her into the spotlight of the country music industry. Building on this newfound recognition, Roberts released the single "Stompin' Grounds" in July 2020.

This took things a step further in her prolific rise to fame. The single garnered critical acclaim and announced her arrival on the country music scene with authority. A year later, Roberts was honored as one of the "Leading Ladies" of Country Music by RADIO.COM. She also went on a summer tour alongside Jamey Johnson, gracing stages across multiple cities as his opening act.

Reyna Roberts Lately

Roberts has continued to make waves with a string of electrifying singles, each showcasing her versatility as an artist and her unwavering commitment to authenticity. She came back with a boom in 2023, releasing her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1. Her most recent endeavor was being featured on Beyonce’s chart-topping album Act II: Cowboy Carter, propelling her to an even greater mainstream audience.

Celebrating her inclusion in such a massive country project, she enthusiastically tweeted: “I’M ON BEYONCE’S ALBUM. My first feature ever is with Beyonce, Thank you God. BLACKBIIRD feature and TYRANT back vocals! Thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments, yall made this happen. This is literally a dream come true.”

A Star Continuing To Rise

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer speak onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

What sets Reyna Roberts apart from her contemporaries is her fearless embrace of the outlaw ethos— a rebellious spirit that eschews convention and embraces the grittier, more authentic aspects of life. In her music, Roberts fearlessly tackles themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience, drawing inspiration from her own experiences and those of those around her. As she continues to carve out her place in the pantheon of country music greats, we hope Reyna Roberts remains steadfast in her commitment to staying true to herself and her music. At the current rate she is going, that’s not going to be hard.