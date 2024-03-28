"Ghostbusters" Franchise: All 5 Films, Ranked Worst To Best

The Ghostbusters franchise began as a goofy passion project from iconic '80s comedians Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis, and Dan Aykroyd. Since first premiering in 1984, the original Ghostbusters film has inspired millions of dollars in sales, merchandising, and Halloween costumes, and has launched a massive film franchise that spans five decades. Though the series saw a prolonged hiatus after the disappointing returns of Ghostbusters 2, Sony has rebooted the brand twice, with an all-woman cast in 2016 and a young cast of up-and-coming actors in 2021. With five films to choose from, here's a definitive list of the highs and lows the Ghostbusters franchise has to offer, ranked from worst film to best film.

5. Ghostbusters (2016)

Paul Feig's all-woman Ghostbusters reboot from 2016 is widely regarded as the franchise's worst entry. The film has sufferred a flurry of critiques from fans and critics, with some highlighting genuine filmmaking issues and others making hollow complaints about so-called "woke" casting choices. Though the film has received a great deal of undue criticism, 2016's Ghostbusters fails its most important task by simply not being funny.

The film, featuring a stellar cast of SNL alumni, including Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, should have dominated the comedy scene. Unfortunately, the team just couldn't bring it all together in the edit, with poor writing, obnoxious performances, and over-the-top slapstick that completely misunderstands the tone and vibe of the Ghostbusters franchise.

4. Ghostbusters 2 (1989)

Despite the palpable hatred that Ghostbusters fans hold for the 2016 reboot, 1989's Ghostbusters 2 has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any installment in the franchise, with a paltry 55 percent. The film doesn't measure up to the 1984 original and suffers from behind-the-scenes drama that seeps into the final edit. Bill Murray alleges he was deceived into joining the project and largely blames his lackluster performance on his genuine disdain for the script. Murray's ire for the production and subsequent falling out with Harold Ramis on the set of 1993's Groundhog Day essentially eliminated the possibility of a third installment in the original film series, despite the best efforts of screenwriters Dan Aykroyd and Tom Davis.

3. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

The latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise just dropped last week and has already received mixed reviews. While the film seems to revive some of the magic from earlier installments, it also relies far too heavily on nostalgia to sell tickets. Luckily, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire pushes the boundaries of the franchise by introducing some bold new concepts and shifting the lore into unexplored territory for the first time in decades. Only time will tell how this film is regarded in the overall context of the larger series, but for now, we feel comfortable ranking it dead in the middle.

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife surpassed all odds by expanding the lens of the original films while remaining true to the franchise's roots. Director Jason Reitman set out to launch a legacy sequel that could introduce new characters while serving fans of the earlier installments, creating an excellent viewing experience. The film also stars a wide array of modern A-listers, including Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Carrie Coon, with cameo appearances from the likes of Josh Gad and Olivia Wilde.

Most importantly, Ghostbusters: Afterlife succeeds where the 2016 reboot falls flat by bringing some warmth, charm, and humor to the big screen without relying on cheap topical gags and awkward attempts at fan service. While Frozen Empire doesn't quite hold up to the 2021 installment, it seems clear that these new movies are establishing a modern Ghostbusters franchise that properly carries the torch of the original.

1. Ghostbusters (1984)

Despite four more recent attempts to revitalize the franchise, the original 1984 Ghostbusters is far and away the best of the bunch. It may seem anticlimactic to list the original film at No. 1, but sometimes classics are classics for a reason. The dream team of Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are unparalleled as the eponymous ghost-hunting quartet, and additional cast members Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and Annie Potts put the film over the top.

Ghostbusters maintains a perfect tonal balance that has never been perfectly replicated. It plays itself straight when necessary and pivots hard into comedic territory when appropriate. The film offers some genuine horror elements while still managing to be a classic, mostly family-friendly romp through New York City, culminating in one of the greatest giant monster fights ever committed to cinema.