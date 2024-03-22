Bijan Robinson Brags About Still-Perfect March Madness, One Of Just 2100 Remaining

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the few people to still have a perfect men's March Madness bracket. Only around 2100 perfect brackets remain across the four main bracket challenges - NCAA, ESPN, CBS, and Yahoo. A string of day-one upsets absolutely decimated the runs of many hopefuls. Three 11-seeds in Duquesne, Oregon, and NC State all progressed. However, the major bracket killer was No. 3 Kentucky being stunned by No. 14 Oakland.

Robinson shared his elation on Instagram. "Perfect Bracket day one and they said it was crazy. Yessirski lol," Robinson wrote over an image of himself with a massive grin. Robinson is backing his alma mater, Texas, to go all the way. Per ESPN, Texas has a 0.1% chance to win the national championship. The seven-seeded Longhorns are only given a 22.1% chance to reach the Sweet 16. To do that, they will have to beat two-seed Tennessee in the second round.

Elizabeth Kitley To Miss March Madness, Virginia Tech's Hopes Of Final Four Repeat Fade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Bijan Robinson attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Kitley, the star of Virginia Tech's women's basketball team, will miss March Madness due to a torn ACL. "On March 3rd I suffered a knee injury that is keeping me out of this year's NCAA tournament. This is not at all how I anticipated ending this year with my team, but I'm so proud of all of our accomplishments, and I'm excited to see my girls continue to compete. Thank you to all of Hokie Nation for being so supportive during this tough time. I'm looking forward to making a strong comeback," Kitley wrote on Instagram. She is expected to declare for the WNBA Draft after a standout career in Blacksburg.

However, the news is a devastating blow for the four-seed Hokies. Kitley forwent the WNBA Draft last season to play one more year in college. Becoming the all-time ACC leader in rebounds, Kitley catapulted the Hokies to a historic regular-season title. However, she missed the conference tournament due to the aforementioned ACL tear. With Kitley gone, it is unlikely that Virginia Tech will make back-to-back appearances in the Final Four. The Hokies reached that historic benchmark for the first time last year. Virginia Tech's tournament begins against Marshall. However, the road back to the Final Four is guarded by a matchup against USC as well as the potential threats of UConn and Ohio State.

