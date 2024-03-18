Detroit Teacher Fired Over Viral Music Video

The teacher had featured her students in a music video.

A Detroit teacher who refers to herself as Ms. Brown and goes by the rap name, Drippin Honey, has been fired for her music career. Drippin Honey explained in a viral TikTok that a parent of one of her students wasn't happy about her song "Drippin 101."

"Recently, I was forced to leave my position due to me being a Rapper," Drippin Honey wrote. "A single parent’s disapproval led to my dismissal. The parent wished to stay Anonymous after contacting my job for months, I’ve been dealing with this since I dropped 'Drippin 101' in October. 5 months later Meetings after meetings defending my involvement in the music industry I was asked to erase all my content that’s when I knew I HAVE TO BET ON MYSELF CUZ NOBODY WILL IF I DONT."

Drippin Honey Drops "Drippin 101" Music Video

Drippin Honey also explained that the music video for "Drippin 101" features her own students. One of them is even wearing Taylor Preparatory High School merchandise. It's unclear if that is the name of the high school she worked for. The video has over 235,000 likes on TikTok. Check out more of her thoughts on being let go from the school on Twitter below.

Drippin Honey Speaks Out On Being Fired

It's unclear whether she intends to take legal action over the firing. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drippin Honey on HotNewHipHop.

