We are living in some weird times, to say the least. Seemingly out of nowhere, the NBA season was shut down due to the Coronavirus. Pretty well every single league followed suit and now we're all stuck at home with no sports to watch. In light of this, many franchises have had to make some harsh operating decisions. Yesterday, Joshua Harris, the owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, revealed that he would be cutting salaries by 20 percent for all staff who makes over $50,000 per year.

Harris was immediately ripped apart on Twitter for the decision. Considering he is worth in the billions of dollars, fans felt like he was taking advantage of the situation and that he could afford to pay the workers, regardless. Even Joel Embiid had to get involved and offered up $500,000 for those who would be affected.

Today, Harris decided to change his mind and offered a statement noting that no one's salary would be taking nosedive. "After listening to our staff and players, it's clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salary," Sixers ownership explained.

Once again, Twitter proves itself to be an undefeated force. If we all come together, sometimes we can actually make real change.