Three College Swimmers Killed In Horrific Car Crash

The University of Wyoming is reeling after three members of their varsity swim and dive team are reported to have died in a car crash in Colorado. According to police, the crash occurred yesterday afternoon on US 287 just south of the Colorado-Wyoming border. The athletes have been named as freshman Carson Muir, sophomore Charlie Clark, and junior Luke Slabber. Two other athletes were injured but are expected to survive, according to the school. However, the two injured athletes have not been named. The southbound SUV, which swerved and rolled, was not on an official school trip. Additionally, more details will not be available until a full investigation into the crash is conducted.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends. It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need," Wyoming AD Tom Burman said in a statement. Additionally, the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships take place in Minneapolis and Knoxville next month.

Horrifying Repetition Of History For Wyoming

However, long-tenured members of the Wyoming athletics department will be thinking back to 2001 tonight. On the same highway three members of their swim & dive team just lost their lives, eight members of the cross country team died in 2001. Furthermore, Clint Haskins, a Wyoming student at the time, swerved into oncoming traffic and caused the crash that killed the eight athletes. Haskins was the only survivor of that crash and later pled guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. Furthermore, he would serve nine-and-a-half years in prison as as result.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people," University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said in the statement about this week's tragedy. This remains a developing story.

