Money Man "Purple Heart" Review

Atlanta Rapper Money Man recently dropped his latest album Purple Heart. The project, fittingly released on Valentine's Day, is the 22nd full-length LP by the rapper in a career spanning just over a decade. The former Cash Money signee has made it a goal to release fresh new music as often as possible, even stating in an exclusive interview for HotNewHipHop, "The music game is so slow. Behind the scenes is so slow with them, handling producers and getting the paperwork together and clearances... I don't have time for that. That's why my fan base loves me because I'm always keeping them with new music."

With only 13 tracks interspersed over a 29-minute runtime, Money Man brings his trademark blend of hype and flavor to Purple Heart, offering a blend of 808-heavy club shakers sure to wow his dedicated and loyal base of listeners. Here's a full overview of the project and a review of the material within.

The Album Can Be A Bit Repetitive

Money Man's muted flows and bass-heavy instrumentals provide a shock to the senses. The opening track on Purple Heart, "Staying Fly" perfectly captures the tone and energy of the album, though the tracks begin to get quite samey as you venture through the front half of the tracklist. By the time you reach the fifth track, "Turnt" which touts the sole feature of the album, Moneybagg Yo, it becomes clear that the project would benefit from a few additional collaborators.

While Money Man has made his position clear about the slow-moving machine of the music industry in the past, one can't help but feel that the sonic diversity some additional vocalists could provide on this album would be just the kick Purple Heart needs to take it to the next level. While the LP may not be the most ambitious project the 37-year-old MC has ever released, Money's relentless energy and dark street-wise lyrics do paint a powerful picture for the fans.

The Project Does Contain Some Stand-Out Moments

Despite a few flaws, Money Man does shine through with a few major highlights on Purple Heart. The aforementioned "Staying Fly" is a perfect intro track, while songs such as "Cover Up" and "Turnt" carry the frenetic energy throughout the release. When Money does switch up his style, it's a welcome departure, highlighted in outings like "That's Easy" which see the rapper crooning about showering his loved ones with material wealth and personal protection.

"That's Easy" manages to depart from the established trap sound present on the rest of the LP without sacrificing Money Man's trademark bass-heavy flavor, and provides greater insight into the rapper's personal life. The track makes it clear that Money knows the best things in life are free, though his position as the breadwinner of his family allows him to offer health and security that others can't. Unfortunately, the following track “Think About It” provides an immediate repeat of these themes, with a more off-beat slurred delivery that makes the track sound more like a B-side effort that should have been left on the cutting room floor.

The real counterpart to “That’s Easy” comes 4 tracks later with the explosive and fast-paced “I’m The One.” On this track, Money reflects on his high-risk high-reward lifestyle, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of a man in his high-profile position.

Conclusion

All in all, Money Man's latest effort is a positive inclusion into his illustrious catalogue of music. Fans of Money Man's dark trap sound will surely enjoy Purple Heart, even if the record does very little to court new listeners by offering a wide range of sonic soundscapes. Some additional collaboration from Money would set his next project in the right direction, but his core fans will surely follow his journey wherever it takes him.

