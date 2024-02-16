The Kid Mero Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former “Desus & Mero” Co-Host Worth?

In the world of comedy and entertainment, The Kid Mero has carved out a name for himself with his quick wit, sharp humor, and infectious personality. As one half of the dynamic duo behind the popular podcast and TV show Desus & Mero, he garnered a significant following and became a household name. However, following the duo's split, Mero has continued to pursue various ventures, including writing and his new podcast endeavor, 7PM In Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. In this article, we delve into The Kid Mero's net worth in 2024, tracing his journey from his early years to his current endeavors.

Early Years And Rise To Fame

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Showtime's 'Desus & Mero' pose for a portrait during the 2019 Winter TCA Getty Images Portrait Studio at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 31, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images)

Born Joel Martinez on May 15, 1983, in the Bronx, New York, The Kid Mero's journey to success was anything but conventional. Raised in the vibrant and diverse borough of the Bronx, Mero developed a sharp sense of humor and a keen eye for observation from a young age. After graduating from high school, he embarked on various odd jobs while nurturing his passion for comedy and entertainment.

Mero's breakthrough came when he teamed up with fellow Bronx native Desus Nice to create the Desus Vs. Mero web series. The duo's unique blend of humor, pop culture commentary, and Bronx-centric banter quickly gained traction, attracting a loyal fanbase and catching the attention of media outlets.

From Complex To Vice To Showtime: The Evolution Of Desus & Mero

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 20: Desus Nice and The Kid Mero participate in a q&a at the FYC Event for VICELAND's DESUS & MERO at Saban Media Center on April 20, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VICELAND)

Building on the success of their podcast, Mero and Desus transitioned to television, hosting a series of shows on Complex and Vice. However, it was their move to Showtime in 2019 that solidified their status as two of the most prominent voices in late-night entertainment. Desus & Mero on Showtime became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fan following.

Despite their success, Mero and Desus announced their decision to part ways in 2022, marking the end of an era for the beloved duo. While fans were disappointed by the news, both Mero and Desus expressed their excitement for new opportunities and creative endeavors.

Diversifying Ventures: Writing & 7PM In Brooklyn" Podcast With Carmelo Anthony

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: The Kid Mero winks at the camera during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Following the dissolution of Desus & Mero, The Kid Mero wasted no time in exploring new opportunities. He delved into writing, penning articles and essays that showcased his unique perspective and comedic genius. Additionally, Mero embarked on a new podcast venture titled 7PM in Brooklyn alongside NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The podcast, which explores a wide range of topics from sports to culture to current events, has already garnered a significant following and rave reviews.

The Kid Mero's Net Worth In 2024

As of 2024, The Kid Mero's net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 to $1 million, according to Idol Net Worth. While the exact figure may vary depending on various factors such as investments, endorsements, and other income streams, it's clear that Mero has achieved considerable success throughout his career. From humble beginnings in the Bronx to becoming a fixture in the world of comedy and entertainment, The Kid Mero continues to captivate audiences with his unique brand of humor and infectious personality.

In conclusion, The Kid Mero's journey from his early days in the Bronx to his current status as a comedic powerhouse is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to his craft. As he continues to explore new avenues and push the boundaries of comedy and entertainment, one thing is certain: The Kid Mero's star will continue to rise in the years to come.