How Many Kids Does Deion Sanders Have?

Deion Sanders is undoubtedly a legendary athlete, and has long been a household name in the world of sports. Many fans are familiar with the former player’s on-field heroics and athletic feats. However, beyond the end zones and Diamond fields lies a lesser-known but equally compelling aspect of his life. Few are aware of the extensive family Deion Sanders has built over time, and how many kids he has. While he is proud of the career he has built, Sanders is even prouder to be a father.

Recently, he was gifted a new home in Colorado by his three sons. However, on Shadeur’s birthday on February 7, Deion referred to him as his favorite son in the caption of an Instagram post. The “favorite” tag rubbed some onlookers the wrong way, and has started an online debate since the post went up. Nevertheless, Deion Sanders has endlessly showered all his kids with love over the years. Despite the imposing shadow he casts, the man is more than just a sports icon. Here’s a list of all five of his children.

Deiondra Sanders

Deiondra Sanders is the first of two kids shared by Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers. Born on April 17, 1992, she is also the eldest of all the former athlete’s children. Although her parents have since separated, they both raised her lovingly together. Growing up, Deiondra traveled all over the place with her parents. While all the movement hindered her from making many friends, she acknowledged that it was a great experience regardless.

Admittedly, it’s tough to escape the shadow of a father as popular as Deion Sanders. However, Deiondra has also built a name for herself. Besides occasional reality TV appearances, she works as the Director of Communications and Client Relations at Sc3 Sports Management. Deiondra is currently dating R&B singer Jacquees.

Deion Sanders Jr.

Before they split up, Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers welcomed the second of their two kids on December 1, 1993. The name is not the only thing Sanders Jr. has in common with his father. Following in his father’s footsteps, Sanders Jr. picked up American football in his early years. All through high school and college, he was a star athlete, playing in the position of wide receiver. However, he transitioned into fashion after he dropped football in his Junior year in college. In 2016, he launched his streetwear fashion brand, Well Off, and has maintained it ever since. Also utilizing his musical talent, Sanders Jr. has released several singles and albums. His most recent project, Rwbr 1.5, was released on December 30, 2023.

Shilo Sanders

Deion Sanders married Pilar Biggers-Sanders in 1999, and while they stayed married, the couple bore three kids. The first of their children, and Deion’s second son, Shilo, was born on February 9, 2000. Another talented sportsman, Shilo has been playing football for many years now. However, unlike his brother, he seems to be interested in seeing it through and building a career in the sport. The 23-year-old played at the University of South Carolina for two years before transferring to Jackson State University in 2020. While there, he was coached by his father and remains under his tutelage at the University of Colorado where they both currently are. Besides his blossoming sports career, Shilo has an impressive online presence and has taken on a few modeling gigs.

Shedeur Sanders

Evidently, the athletic blood of Deion Sanders runs strong in the veins of his kids. Similar to his older brothers, Shedeur Sanders seemed to have an innate talent for sports even at a young age. The second child shared by Sanders and Biggers-Sanders, Shedeur was born on February 7, 2002. He has been a football superstar since high school, where he played as a quarterback. Subsequently, in 2021, he joined his dad and older brother Shilo at Jackson State University to play college football. Praised as an outstanding football player, the 22-year-old has also bagged brand deals left and right. Shedeur Sanders has had deals with Gatorade and Beats by Dre, among others. He is currently coached by his dad at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he plays alongside Shilo.

Shelomi Sanders

The youngest of all the kids Deion Sanders has welcomed into the world, Shelomi Sanders is also a gifted athlete. Born on December 14, 2003, she is the last of three kids Deion Sanders had with Biggers-Sanders. While she is not a football player like her brothers, Shelomi is steadily building a legacy as a star basketball player. In 2022, she signed up to play college basketball at Jackson State University. Since then, she has made a name for herself on the court, and continues to make her family proud.

