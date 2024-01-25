Martell Holt Accuses Melody Of Abuse, Shares New Footage After Domestic Violence Arrest

Earlier this month, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt was arrested in Alabama. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked on charges of third-degree domestic violence and harassing communications. He was released only three hours later after posting bond. Regardless, the arrest prompted plenty of chatter among fans, particularly surrounding who pressed the charges. At the time, the identity of his accuser had not been reported.

It's speculated that his ex, Melody, is the one accusing him of domestic violence. They had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage and throughout their subsequent divorce. Last year, she filed for a restraining order against Martell, accusing him of child abuse. “The Defendant has used objects to hit his children hard enough to draw blood, he has spanked them excessively, and he has used slurs and other insults towards his children as discipline techniques,” her filing read.

Read More: Melody Holt Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" Star Worth?

Martell Holt Shares Receipts For Melody's Alleged Abuse

Now, however, Martell has sat down with Tasha K to share his side of the story and turn the tables on Melody. He accuses her of being abusive towards him throughout their divorce process, even recently unveiling footage of some of their altercations. In the footage, Melody is seen attempting to damage some of their belongings during disagreements, including furniture, a large potted plant, and more.

While the full episode has yet to be released, he also accuses her of cheating on him in the teaser, which was posted on YouTube yesterday. "You want to crucify me on this show, when you know you was doing the same f*ckin' thing," he says. What do you think of the newly surfaced footage of Martell and Melody Holt? What about his recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Martell Holt Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" Star Worth?

[Via]