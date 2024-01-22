Kiyan Anthony Net Worth 2024: What Is Carmelo & La La Anthony's Son Worth?

Kiyan Anthony has emerged from the considerable shadow of his father, Carmelo Anthony. However, he has also carved out his own path to success. By 2024, his endeavors, which include his early strides in basketball and ventures into youth entrepreneurship, have led to an impressive net worth of $40 million, according to Idol Net Worth. Kiyan's story is not just one of inherited fame; it's a burgeoning tale of personal talent and ambition.

The Legacy Continues: Kiyan's Basketball Journey

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Bryce James, LeBron James. Bronny James, Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony pose together at the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The. King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in. Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Following in his father's footsteps, Kiyan Anthony has shown considerable promise in basketball from a young age. His skills on the court have been widely recognized in high school basketball circles, where he has drawn attention for his sharp shooting and strategic play. Unlike his father Carmelo, who played for the NBA, Kiyan has been navigating his path in the sport, showcasing a unique style and dedication. His burgeoning basketball career, while still in its early stages, has been marked by potential and the promise of a significant professional future in the sport.

Beyond Basketball: Kiyan's Entrepreneurial Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled, guest. Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony and DJ Khaled at the 2017 BET Awards at. Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Besides his promising basketball career, Kiyan Anthony has ventured into youth entrepreneurship. Leveraging his growing popularity and mentorship from his father, Kiyan has involved himself in initiatives aimed at empowering young athletes and promoting sportsmanship among youth. His efforts in this area demonstrate a keen understanding of his role as a young influencer and his desire to use his platform for positive impact.

Building A Legacy: Kiyan Anthony's Path Forward

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: NBA player Carmello Anthony, Kiyan Anthony and recording artist. Pharrell Williams attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 at UCLA's Pauley. Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/KCSports2014/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)

Reflecting on Kiyan Anthony, it's evident that his value extends beyond his financial status. His journey thus far paints the picture of a young individual who is not just riding on familial fame but actively working to establish his legacy in sports and beyond. Kiyan's story is one of a new generation stepping forward, blending inherited talent with personal drive and a vision for the future.