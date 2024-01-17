Seahawks Have "One Directive" For Head Coach Search

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider has said that team ownership has just one directive for his first-ever head coaching search - keep the team's "positive culture". "It's clear. It's concise. We want to keep our positive culture, everything that's been created here. There's so many special people in this building. It's amazing to be on the phone with all these agents and the people that are interested in this position and to be able to explain to them, 'Hey, there's a foundation here that's incredible,'" Schneider said in his first comments since Pete Carroll was relieved of heading coaching duties after 14 years. Carrol was transitioned to an "advisor" role last week.

Furthermore, Schneider confirmed a change alluded to by Carroll in is final press conference. Schneider, as GM, will have the final say on personnel hires. Previously, Carroll was responsible for his own staff and reported directly to team owner Jody Allen. "Our setup earlier was ... the coaching staff did not fall under my umbrella, and now it will. It's not necessarily a Jody Allen decision or choosing this person or that person; it's just a contractual situation," Schneider noted.

Read More: Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll Party After Coach's Departure From Seattle

Who Are The Seahawks Considering For Their Coaching Vacancy?

There are currently eight known candidates interviewing for the vacant role in Seattle. Rams DC Raheem Morris, Giants OC Mike Kafka, and Panthers DC Ejiro Evero have all been interviewed this week. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have requested interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Dolphins OC Frank Smith.

However, Schneider that he doesn't believe in "too many candidates" and that the team will adopt a turn-over-every-stone approach to their search. While no college coaches are currently being considered, Schneider did not rule out the possibility. As things stand, the only college coach who has been publicly linked to any NFL vacancies is Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. However, Harbaugh's public demeanor and coaching style will likely putting up at odds with the Seahawks' hiring directive.

Read More: Falcons Interview Jim Harbaugh And Bill Belichick

[via]