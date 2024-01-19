Adam Sandler Gets Serious In "Spaceman": What We Know

Adam Sandler gained primary recognition for his roles in silly family comedies like The Waterboy, Grown Ups, and his recent Netflix animated film, Leo. However, despite his inclination towards hilarious antics, the actor has occasionally showcased his dramatic skills. This is particularly evident in complex art films such as Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me, and the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems. The next upcoming outing from Adam Sandler, Spaceman, looks to be another example of the latter. Sandler brings an emotionally layered performance in a tear-jerking story with serious themes and tones.

The Film Is An Adaptation Of A Novel

Adam Sandler's Spaceman will adapt the story of Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia. Colby Day wrote the screenplay for the film, and Johan Renck will direct. Renck has gained recognition for directing multiple episodes of hit television series such as Breaking Bad and overseeing directing duties on the entire limited series Chernobyl.

Spaceman tells the story of an eponymous astronaut who encounters a mysterious creature from the beginning of time while on a mission to collect samples at the edge of his solar system. The creature, which is capable of speech and advanced thought, acts as something of a friend to the Spaceman, supporting him as he struggles with a number of problems back on Earth.

Adam Sandler's character grapples with a major issue as his prolonged trip jeopardizes the state of his marriage. Per the trailer, the creature will help Sandler regain and maintain a healthy relationship with his wife in a touching partnership. The film features performances from The Batman's Paul Dano as the space creature, which resembles an enormous, terrifying black spider, and Carey Mulligan, who portrays the Spaceman's pregnant wife back on Earth's soil.

The Film Will Premiere At A Festival Before Hitting Netflix

Adam Sandler's Spaceman will premiere on Netflix on March 1, though international viewers may have a chance to see it even sooner. Next month, the movie is gearing up to captivate audiences at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, where it has secured a coveted spot in the Berlinale Special line-up.

The initial filming of Spaceman took place in various locations, including New York and Prague, throughout the entirety of 2021. Originally scheduled for a 2023 release, the film faced setbacks due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes spanning from May to November 2023, consequently pushing back the final release date.

The film seems to be one of several dramatic outings planned for Adam Sandler in the coming years, as the beloved actor also has a Safdie brothers collaboration in his future. Sandler previously collaborated with the filmmaking duo for the 2019 hit film Uncut Gems, which generated a great deal of Oscar buzz. With any luck, Spaceman could be Sandler's next shot at an Academy Award.

