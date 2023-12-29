Bradley Beal Set To Return To Suns Lineup

Bradley Beal will return tonight from an ankle sprain that has him ruled out for the past two weeks. The news was first reported by Shams Charania. The game against the Hornets will only be Beal's sixth of the season after he started his tenure in Phoenix with a lingering back injury. With high hopes of a Big Three powering the team to a championship, things have not panned out for the Suns. They are 15-15 and currently hold the 10th seed in the West. Furthermore, the "Big Three" has just played a single game together this season.

Beal made his Suns debut back in November. The Suns were in Chicago to face the Bulls looking to return to .500 after a rough start to the season. Beal played 24 minutes, putting up 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. However, Beal was completely absent for the necessary overtime period, as the team firmly stuck to their minutes plan for the veteran. "I can be hard-headed and go play 30 minutes when I know I'm not supposed to. But how will I feel after that? Probably not the greatest. So that's why I lean on our staff and our doctors to be the voice for me. Because I'll be hard-headed and go out there and play," Beal said, respecting the decision to keep him benched.

Ja Morant Trolls Pelicans With New Orleans Dance

Meanwhile, a fierce debate has emerged over whether Ja Morant pulled a "gun celebration" during a recent game against the Pelicans. However, Morant and his fans have defended his actions. Morant was not doing a gun celebration during the Grizzlies recent win over the Pelicans, they claim. Instead, they have said that Morant was doing the "Rock Ya Hips", a regional dance move from New Orleans. Morant himself even copped to this on social media. The win lifted the Grizzlies to 4-0 since Morant rejoined the team last week.

The choice to do a New Orleans-based dance stems from Morant's long-standing beef with the Pelicans. Morant takes every chance he can to take to troll the team after they passed on him to take Zion Williamson. Thanks to Williamson's struggle with injury, Morant has been the better player since they were drafted.

