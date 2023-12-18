Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Lemon Venom” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker loved for its timeless style and comfort. Nike is set to drop the "Light Lemon Venom" colorway, bringing a fresh and vibrant look to this classic silhouette. In this upcoming release, the shoe showcases a predominantly white upper with accents of "Light Lemon Venom" – a bright and lively yellow hue. This color combo adds a pop of energy to the Air Force 1 Low, creating a standout appearance that's sure to catch attention.

The shoe offers cushioning and support, ensuring a comfy stride while keeping your style on point. With the introduction of the "Light Lemon Venom" colorway, the classic silhouette gets a splash of brightness, elevating its appeal. Nike continues to innovate with its Air Force 1 lineup, and the upcoming "Light Lemon Venom" release is anticipated to turn heads. For those seeking a mix of vibrancy and classic charm, the Nike Air Force 1 Low in its "Light Lemon Venom" colorway promises to be a standout addition to sneaker collections. Overall, this sneaker offers a refreshing and eye-catching twist to the iconic shoe.

“Light Lemon Venom” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole with yellow AIR branding. Also, the uppers are white leather, with yellow leather overlays and a yellow Nike Swoosh. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in yellow and the insoles feature a darker shade of yellow. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Lemon Venom” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

