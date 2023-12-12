Forest Whitaker & Keisha Nash Relationship Timeline

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash were a power couple whose relationship stood the test of time for over two decades. The pair were highly accomplished and well-respected in their fields. Furthermore, their journey as a couple was a beacon of stability in the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood relationships. However, in 2021 the couple called it quits on their marriage. In the wake of Keisha Nash's death on December 7, 2023, we're looking back at their relationship, from their early friendship to a blossoming romance that allowed them to share a family until their mutual decision to part ways.

Early 1990s: A Foundation Of Friendship

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Whitaker attend an event at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City on December 12, 1994.

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash began their love story in the early 90s. Specifically, they first crossed paths on the set of the 1994 film, Blown Away. Keisha was cast to act as Forest’s character’s girlfriend. At the time, Forest was already a respected actor with a notable performance in the film The Crying Game. Keisha, on the other hand, was making a name for herself as a successful actress and producer. Overall, their initial connection was rooted in friendship, but not long after, the two started dating. By 1995, after one year together, Whitaker proposed.

1996-1998: Forest Whitaker And Keisha Nash Start A Family

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23: (L-R) Actor Forest Whitaker, daughters Sonnet Whitaker and True Whitaker and wife actress Keisha Whitaker attend the Los Angeles Mission Christmas event at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In 1996, the lovely couple took their relationship to the next level. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Their families accompanied them to celebrate their union. Forest brought his son, Ocean Alexander, from another relationship, while Keisha also brought her daughter Autumn. Their wedding opted for a more spiritual feel, utilizing the Apache marriage blessings.

Furthermore, their union marked the beginning of a beautiful chapter in their lives. As their love blossomed, so did their family. In October 1996, the couple welcomed their first child together, Sonnet Noel Whitaker. Two years later, they welcomed their second daughter, True Whitaker. Parenthood added a new layer to their relationship, solidifying their commitment to each other and creating a close-knit family unit. Despite the demands of their respective careers, Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash made a conscious effort to prioritize family time.

2003: A Home Fit For Hollywood Royalty

In 2003, the family of six decided to move into a larger space. The Godfather Of Harlem actor and his wife purchased a large, $2 million lot and put two homes on the estate. One of the houses had 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The other had six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

2017: Trouble in Paradise?

NEW YORK - MARCH 10: (L-R) AJ Crimson, Keisha Whitaker and Forest Whitaker attend Keisha Whitaker's birthday dinner at Juliet Supper Club on March 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Even though both Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash have been on top of their game, their personal lives remain largely private. As a result, two whole decades flew by before they were in the media for anything outside of their careers. The first sign of trouble in the couple’s marriage showed up in 2017 when they put their family estate up for sale. While media outlets speculated that they wanted a different space, rumors also surfaced that the couple were heading towards a split.

2018-2019: Forest Whitaker & Keisha Nash On The Road To Divorce

(L-R) Actor Forest Whitaker and wife Keisha Whitaker attend Domenico Vacca Fall 2009 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Salon in Bryant Park on February 17, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/WireImage)

A little over a year after they sold their estate in 2017, Forest Whitaker filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. With their children over the age of 18, he did not have to pay for child support. According to TMZ, Keisha Nash subsequently asked for spousal support, but Whitaker asked the judge to deny the request. By 2019, Whitaker was suspected to be jumping back into the dating pool. He was reported by Page Six to have been spotted dining out with a mystery woman.

2021: Finally Separated

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 01: Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash Whitaker attend the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Three years went by before the divorce between Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash was finalized. The judgment stated that the former couple’s “irreconcilable differences had led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.” This, in turn, made it “impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.” Both parties continued to remain largely private following their divorce.

Dec. 2023: Keisha Nash’s Death

Tragically, the ex-couple’s daughter True announced that her mother Keisha Nash had died at the age of 51. On her Instagram story, True wrote: “Goodbye, mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart”

Although the cause of her death was not made public, rumors that Keisha had died after a long battle with anorexia began circulating. True came to her late mother’s defense and denied those rumors. She asked the public not to speculate and fabricate stories. “There have been statements from STRANGERS claiming the cause of my mom's death. My mom DID NOT suffer from anorexia, although my heart goes out to those who do.” While Forest Whitaker has not made any official statements concerning his ex-wife’s death, the proof of their union remains evident in their daughters.

