Nike Dunk Low “Green Shock” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low, a beloved classic, is gearing up for a fresh drop in the vibrant "Green Shock" colorway. This new iteration infuses a burst of lively green hues into its design, adorning the leather upper with striking vibrancy. Alongside the green, contrasting accents in white create a bold and eye-catching look. Known for its timeless silhouette and versatile style, the Nike Dunk Low boasts a low-profile design that blends seamlessly with various outfits. Its cushioned midsole ensures comfort, making it a favorite for everyday wear.

With the "Green Shock" release on the horizon, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to secure this updated classic. Also, this pair is definitely going to excite sneakerheads. The Nike Dunk Low "Green Shock" is set to captivate with its bold color scheme, appealing to those who love vibrant kicks. As anticipation builds, this release promises to inject a burst of fresh energy into the sneaker scene, offering a revitalized take on a cherished silhouette that continues to define street style and sneaker culture.

"Green Shock" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bright blue rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with vibrant green leather overlays. Next, sail laces complete the design, and the sneakers feature a green Nike Swoosh found on the sides. Also, green and sail Nike branding is located on the tongues and on the heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Green Shock” will be released at some point in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

