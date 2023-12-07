Cross-Country Skier Suffers Bizarre, NSFW Injury During Race

Cross-country skier Calle Halfvarsson suffered a unique injury during a recent race in Finland. Speaking with Swedish newspaper Expressen, Halfvarsson explained that he realized that his penis had frozen towards the end of the race. “I have frozen the muscle. For real. Damn, I had to lie in there for ten minutes to warm it up," he explained. However, even more bizarrely, it's not the first time that Halfvarsson's penis has frozen during this exact race. “It’s lucky that I’m going to have my second child because this is going to be difficult in the future if I’m going to continue like this," Halfvarsson joked. As for the sensation of your penis freezing, Halfvarsson described it as the "worst thing you can imagine".

However, it's not the first time that this has happened. During the 2022 Winter Olympics in 2022, Finnish skier Remi Lindholm suffered a frozen penis on the final day of events. It had been a rough go of things for the men's 50km mass start freestyle. Bad weather saw the race delayed by an hour and then reduced to a 30km race. After finishing 28th, Lindholm was seen asking for a heat pack to help thaw out his penis. Apparently, it had frozen at some point during the race. Ironically, Lindholm has also suffered a frozen penis at Ruka, the same event where Halfvarsson suffered his.

2030 & 2034 Winter Olympic Hosts Revealed

PLANICA, SLOVENIA - FEBRUARY 26: Calle Halfvarsson of Team Sweden competes during the Cross-Country Team Sprint Qualification at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Planica on February 26, 2023 in Planica, Slovenia. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the French Alps and Salt Lake City are the "preferred hosts" for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics respectively. The two sites are the first Winter Olympics to be selected under the IOC's new selection framework. Under these new criteria, the IOC can forgo the traditional multi-bid format and instead engage in "targeted discussions" with preferential hosts. According to a press release by the IOC, the hope is to formalize the two bids at the 142nd IOC session in Paris next July.

Furthermore, the choices mean that five of the next six Olympiads are scheduled to take place in either Europe or the United States. Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics, while a trio of Italy cities will host the 2026 Winter Olympics. Furthermore, Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics. The only non-Western Hemisphere Games currently on the books will be the 2032 Summer Olympics. That event is scheduled to be hosted in Brisbane, Australia. Both of the previous Olympiads were hosted in Asia. Tokyo hosted the 2020 Summer Olympics while Beijing hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics.

