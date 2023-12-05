Kai Cenat Pressed By Michael From GTA V's Voice Actor, Ned Luke: Watch

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest streamers on the planet right now. Overall, he is a massive star who is likely to crossover into moves and TV. In fact, he has already begun that transition. However, is still very much focused on streaming and doing as much in that realm as humanly possible. The fans love him and they tune into every stream knowing that something interesting could happen. For instance, last night, he got to react to the new GTA VI trailer that is taking the world by storm.

Interestingly enough, with the new trailer out, he was able to secure a guest spot from none other than Ned Luke. For those who may not know, Luke was the voice actor behind Michael from GTA V. Michael is an iconic character in the series and one that fans have loved for ages. Well, having him on the stream just made sense given the news cycle. However, as you will see below, things devolved in a sense as Luke began pressing Cenat for some cash.

Read More: Drake Is Eager To Stream With Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat Vs. Ned Luke

Essentially, Luke felt as though Cenat's views were going to skyrocket and that he was going to make a lot of money off of his likeness. This led to Luka demanding that Cenat send money to his Venmo. Cenat was telling the actor to chill and that he was going to do it. Eventually, the stream was being played back to Luke, who couldn't help but laugh at the whole thing. Needless to say, it seems like this was all just one giant work to try and get fans riled up. After all, Luke is an actor and knows what he's doing.

Let us know what you thought of the trailer for GTA VI, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

Read More: Is Kai Cenat Responsible For The NYC Riots?