NBA Fan Passes Away At Kings Vs. Pelicans Game

Unfortunate news is coming out of the NBA this morning as TMZ reports an NBA fan died at the Sacramento Kings Vs. New Orleans Pelicans game. Overall, this was a big game for both teams as it was the quarter-finals for the In-Season Tournament. Fans were packed inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for the match. However, as reports explain, a fan in his 30s had a "medical emergency" during the first quarter. Subsequently, paramedics rushed to the scene, however, the fan could not be revived.

"EMS immediately responded and administered CPR," the Kings said in a statement. "Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones." This tragedy is one that is being felt all across the NBA. As for players on the Kings, they only found out about this following the match. Kings star Keegan Murray spoke on the incident, and in the clip below via TMZ, he expressed condolences to the fan's family.

Condolences For NBA Fan

"As a team, we give our condolences to the passing," he said. "Obviously I want to tell all of our guys that. Hopefully the family is being taken care of." Overall, this is just a very sad situation. Sporting events are supposed to be a place of joy, and you never want to see something like this go down. Like Murray said, we hope the fan's family will get taken care of. Although it is not the team's fault, it would still be a nice gesture given what has gone down here. No matter what, it is a horrible thing to have happen during a game.

