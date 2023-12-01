"GTA 6" Trailer Coming Next Week

The first trailer for GTA 6 will be released at 9am Eastern on December 5, Rockstar Games announced. The news comes after Rockstar teased the trailer's release in early November. Now, nearly a month later, fans finally know when they need to set an alarm.

GTA 6 has been stuck in a secretive development cycle for many years now. This has frustrated loyal fans, with the massively popular GTA 5 now being a decade old. An early build of the game was leaked to social media last year. The leak led to some minor drama online. Many believed that the test build's low-quality graphics were indicative of the final game. While the game's release date is still unknown, fans may be given a better indication of the release cycle during the trailer next week.

GTA 6: What We Know

As mentioned, the development of GTA 6 has been incredibly secretive and many years in the making. The most recent reports suggest that the game will a female protagonist for the first time in the series' history. Furthermore, it's believed that the multi-protagonist mechanic from GTA 5 will also be returning. GTA 5 was the first game in the series to feature multiple protagonists, whom the player controlled in various missions as part of a wider, interconnected story. The leaks from last year appeared to show two protagonists - Jason and Lucia.

Furthermore, the game is believed to be set in Vice City, the GTA equivalent of Las Vegas. Previously, GTA 3 was set in Vice City in the late 1980s, meaning that players will be returning to a familiar location at a later point in its history, as GTA 6 is believed to be set in the modern day. Additionally, the leaks from last year appeared to show the inclusion of new stealth mechanics, a major shift for the franchise. There was also a significant improvement to AI pathing, especially in regard to when interacting with law enforcement. However, this is a developing story and we'll have any updates and when they emerge.

