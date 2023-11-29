Is Mark Cuban Running For President? Billionaire Addresses Rumors After Mavs & "Shark Tank" Exits

Mark Cuban has denied speculation that he is preparing to launch a presidential bid for the 2024 general election. Speaking with TMZ, Cuban said his long-speculated White House run is still "galaxies off" and that his "family would disown me" if he tried to go for it in 2024. However, speculation swirled online after Cuban announced his departure from Shark Tank after 16 seasons and announced he was selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

However, Cuban has eyed the presidency in the past few years. Describing himself as "fiercely independent", Cuban said in 2017 that he would consider running as a Republican solely to challenge then-President Trump. At a rally in 2016, Cuban had called Trump a "jagoff". Furthermore, in 2019, Cuban revealed that his family had "voted down" his "serious" desire to front a run in 2020. After that Cuban threw his support behind Joe Biden.

Cuban Nearing Mavs Sale To Casino Magnate

Furthermore, reports indicate that Cuban is nearing a $3.5 billion price tag for the Mavs. The buyers are being led by Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson. The Sands Group, which Adelson leads, had previously spoken to Cuban about securing a new arena for the Mavs as part of a casino-centric entertainment district in Dallas. However, that plan, which will likely persist with the Adelsons as owners, is dependent on Texas legalizing gambling, a cause that Cuban has passionately lobbied for. Cuban has owned the Mavericks since 2000.

"The goal is to win and to have a team that proudly represents the greater DFW area and serves as a strong and valuable member of the local community. We believe that with this partnership and our commitment to the team, the community, and the fans, the future is bright for the Dallas Mavericks," a statement from the Adelson family read. With respect to the NBA governors and due diligence by the SEC, Cuban and the Adelsons hope to finalize the deal before the end of the calendar year.

