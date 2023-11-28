Russell Westbrook Held Back By Teammates During Exchange With Fans: Watch

Russell Westbrook is someone who has always been adamant about defending his own honor. Unfortunately, over the years, there have been many people who have tried to disrupt his peace. However, he tends to get into it with the fans when he feels like he has to. Whether it be people being racist or derogatory towards his family, Westbrook is known for clapping back at the people who absolutely deserve it.

Well, it seems like that situation transpired on Monday night. The Clippers were taking on the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, and the Clips lost. It was a bad loss for them considering the Nuggets were missing their three biggest stars. That said, near the end of the game, Westbrook got into it with some fans courtside. Of course, this was an interesting interaction when you consider how the fans were Clippers fans, supposedly. He had to be held back, and after the game, he revealed how he wanted to defend his family's honor.

Russell Westbrook Reacts

"Fans think they can say whatever they want," Russ said. "I'm not going to say [what they said] now because it's not appropriate, but I'm just protecting myself. Just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything and, personally, I won't allow it. Now having kids and understanding how important it is, not just myself but my last name. Understanding what Westbrook means, understanding how important that is to my dad, my grandfather, my family. It's very important. It's something I stand on, and the respect is a big thing that I value."

Overall, Russ has had enough and it is easy to see why this is the case. Hopefully, fans begin to respect him more, going forward. Otherwise, we will continue to see stuff like this. Let us know what you think of the interaction, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to your favorite athletes.

