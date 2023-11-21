7 Hip Hop TV Theme Songs

Theme songs have historically set the tone for TV shows, whether it's series like Curb Your Enthusiasm or Friends but rap music has undoubtedly dished out some equally iconic jingles. This is seen prominently in shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Boondocks. However, theme songs also intend to provide a synopsis of the shows they accompany, like Static Shock. We’ve gathered seven shows that have rap songs for their intros in this list and the nostalgic factor is strong with all of them.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

We’d be remiss if we left this rap TV theme song off our list. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air aired from 1990 to 1996 and starred Will Smith as the title character. Coming off of the success of DJ Jazzy & The Fresh Prince, it only made sense that the two cooked up the show’s opening theme. The lyrics of the song provide the backstory of Will's Philly beginnings and how he landed in Bel-Air after getting into trouble.

The Boondocks

The Boondocks hold a special place in the hearts of hip-hop heads, and it's not solely because of the adventures of Huey and Riley. The theme song captured the show's essence, as well as the influence that rap had on the Aaron McGruder-created TV show. Maryland-based rapper Asheru performed the iconic theme song, titled "Judo Flip," although many previously believed that it was Black Thought who penned the theme.

Kenan & Kel

Kenan & Kel was one of their most successful sitcoms on Nickelodeon. Starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the show served as a spin-off of All That and proved to be a success on its own. While the misadventures of Keenan & Kel provided endless amounts of entertainment, there's no denying the impact of the theme song. The late Coolio, who previously appeared on All That, helped craft the song, titled, "Aw Here It Goes." "That hook, the song still holds up today," Kel Mitchell told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. "When I do [comedy] shows, I'll play the Kenan & Kel theme song and come out to the stage to that or I've even been in the club and they play it."

Static Shock

The rap-influenced theme song for Static Shock is undoubtedly nostalgic for those who recall waking up early on the weekends for Saturday morning cartoons. The show aired on Kids WB, a Saturday morning cartoon block, from 2000 to 2004. Static Shock’s theme changed over the years with the hip-hop aspect coming in seasons three and four. The first two seasons, which still incorporated elements of hip hop like record scratching, had more of a cinematic score feeling to them. In seasons three and four, the production is far more hip-hop-centric. Lil Romeo performed the theme song for Static Shock's third and fourth seasons three while his father, Master P, produced the song.

The Wayans Bros.

This show is one of the more unique ones on our list. It had multiple rap TV theme songs during the years it aired. The Wayans Bros. changed its theme songs throughout the years it aired yet it remained heavily influenced by hip-hop. For the first two seasons, The Wayans Bros. used an instrumental version of “Electric Relaxation” by A Tribe Called Quest. Season three used an original hip-hop beat. It changed again for the fourth and fifth seasons. The Wayans Brothers themselves, along with Omar Epps, produced the beat used for these final two seasons.

Samurai Champloo

An anime having a rap TV theme song is not surprising considering how these two artistic mediums have influenced each other. Samurai Champloo incorporates multiple elements of hip-hop into the show, from record scratching to the characters' comedic raps and even the lead character Mugen's fighting style, which seems to derive from b-boying. Japanese artist Shing02 performs the show's theme, titled "Battlecry," rapping Nujabes “Other Side of Phase." In fact, Nujabes also did other music for the show.

In Living Color

In Living Color was a critical platform for many Black comedians and a focal point of 90s Black culture. The show opened with their signature Fly Girls dancing to the show’s them and regularly ended with a live performance from a hip-hop act. Heavy D & The Boyz handled the show’s theme throughout its five seasons. The original theme song appeared in the first two seasons and later, remixed for the fifth. They changed the theme song in season three with new production and lyrics.

