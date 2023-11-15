Sharon Osbourne Says Whitney Houston Accused Her Of Trying To Get With Bobby Brown

Sharon Osbourne says that Whitney Houston once accused her of "trying to f**k" her then-husband, Bobby Brown, during rehearsals for VH1's Diva Duets in 2003. She recalled the incident during an episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes, on Tuesday.

"I was hosting the Divas for VH1, and I was at sound check, and Whitney was up on stage doing her sound check," Sharon said. "Her little girl [Bobbi Kristina] obviously liked watching The Osbournes and she came up and sat next to me -- gorgeous little thing. And then suddenly her dad came and sat [on] the other side of me, Bobby."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

"Whitney's up there singing, and then she stops singing, and the track is still going, and slowly the track stops," she continued. "And she goes, 'Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f--k my husband?' And I'm like, 'No, no, please, I'm not! I went running down the aisle, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, you don't understand! No, no, no, I wasn't.'" From there, Sharon says Houston spotted that she was wearing a wedding ring. "[Whitney] goes, 'Let me see that ring,' and she looks at the ring. I said, 'I'd love you to have it,'" Sharon recalled, "I gave her the ring, threw it at her. I said, 'I promise you, I'm not interested in your husband, I'm married!'" Check out the full story on The Osbournes podcast below.

Houston and Brown were married from 1992 through 2007. Their relationship was infamous for being surrounded by scrutiny in the press. Brown has yet to comment on Sharon's story. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sharon Osbourne and a response from Brown on HotNewHipHop.

