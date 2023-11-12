Michael Thomas Arrested On Simple Battery Charges

Michael Thomas has been arrested for misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief following an altercation with a construction worker who had been working on a house neighboring the Saints star wide receiver. Kenner police Lt. Mark McCormick revealed that the incident occurred around 7:00 PM on Friday, November 10.

"The victim stated that Thomas began yelling at him about parking in front of his house and verbally threatened to harm him," McCormick announced in a press release, as noted by Around the NFL. "The victim began recording the incident, which upset Thomas, who then picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the truck, causing little if any damage. Thomas then walked up to the victim, knocked the phone from his hands, shoved him and told him he did not want to be recorded."

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans. Saints reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay. Buccaneers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Police released Thomas around 10:00 PM on the same night as his arrest. It's unclear if the league plans to discipline him. In response to his arrest, the Saints released the following statement: "We are aware of the incident and are gathering information." The organization acquired Thomas in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's recorded 564 receptions for 6,560 yards and 36 touchdowns with the team. After an incredible start to his career, he played in just 10 appearances over the three years prior to 2023 due to injuries.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM, ET. Regardless of the arrest, Thomas will likely play in the game. The Saints are currently 5-4. The record positions them in first place in the NFC South and in competition for a playoff spot. Be on the lookout for further updates on Thomas' arrest as well as the Saints on HotNewHipHop.

