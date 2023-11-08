GTA 6 Announcement Leads To Hilarious Memes Against PS4 Users

GTA 6 is finally coming to gamers, sometime in the near future Although it has been 10 years since GTA 5, we have not gotten a sequel. Leaks have run rampant for years at this point. However, nothing has really been made concrete. Rockstar Games is exceptionally coy about these kinds of things. They will never let their fans know if something new is coming out. Essentially, you have to wait until Rockstar is ready, and not the other way around. They have done this for years, and it has worked for them.

However, today, they finally revealed that a trailer for GTA 6 is going to come out next month. Essentially, to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the company, Rockstar wants to give fans something special. That said, this does not mean the game is imminent. In fact, the game could still come out months from now. Regardless, there are fans out there who remain optimistic that something will be released, sooner rather than later.

GTA 6 Announcement

Of course, those who play on the previous generation of consoles are curious about how this will work out. It has been hard for many to get a hold of the PS5. Consequently, some want to play this game on the PS4. However, this led to a pretty hilarious conundrum on social media. Many began to post memes of what would happen when the PS4 boots up GTA 6 for the first time. Pretty much, every video or photo was of some sort of explosion. It was extremely funny, and we're sure many gamers will be looking to upgrade their hardware.

The Memes Pour In

