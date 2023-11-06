Jorge Masvidal Puts Colby Covington Assault Case To Bed

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington got into a pretty gnarly situation after the two fought in the Octagon for real. Overall, it did not end well for either party. On one end, you had Covington who lost a tooth and who was concussed. Meanwhile, Masvidal was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges. Needless to say, this was not a good look for Masvidal, who had just lost his fight. Now, however, there is a new development in the case that is good for Gamebred.

According to TMZ, Jorge Masvidal will not face any punishment for what took place. There will be no jail time, and additionally, there will be no probation. By pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery, the MMA star was able to get his two previous charges scrubbed from the record. While Masvidal has not claimed guilt in this, guilt will appear on his record. Effectively, that is the only punishment that the fighter has to face.

Jorge Masvidal Speaks

In the video which can be found above, Masvidal is with his lawyer and he can be seen celebrating some of his newfound freedom. He continuously shouted out to the lawyer for his services, and there is no doubt that he was excited about how things were turning out for him. At this point, it remains to be seen what Masvidal decides to do next in terms of his fighting career. The UFC opportunities have not been plentiful, but he still has something left in the tank.

Hopefully, we get to see him in the Octagon again, sometime soon.

