Ray J’s Mom Hospitalized After Bad Reaction To IV Therapy

Ray J's mother, Sonja Norwood, is currently in recovery after suffering from a bad reaction to a home IV drip meant to deliver essential vitamins and nutrients directly to the bloodstream. According to TMZ, Norwood began feeling light-headed after the treatment and had to lie down due to sudden rapid breathing.

From there, Ray and other members of the family called an ambulance out of concern.

The IV therapy included a mixture of C and B vitamins, as well as calcium and magnesium. TMZ reports it's meant to boost a patient's immune system but can induce side effects including infection, rashes, blood clots, air embolism, and more. Ray J has yet to comment on the hospitalization. Norwood isn't the first celebrity to be hospitalized from an IV drip. Back in 2018, Kendall Jenner found herself in the hospital after a similar reaction.

Ray J & Sonja Norwood In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Singer Ray J (R) and his mother Sonja Bates-Norwood attend WE tv's premiere of "Kendra On Top" and "Driven To Love" at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

The health scare comes after Ray J spent last week feuding with Kodak Black. He had expressed concern for the rapper after his worrying appearance on Drink Champs, which Kodak didn't take kindly to. In fact, the "No Flockin" rapper threatened Ray for bringing up the time the two had dinner with Donald Trump. Ray J responded to the comments on Instagram Live afterward. “No, he don’t want no real fade,” he said on October 30th.

He continued: "He talking about he gon’ beat me up. Bro, if you don’t cut it out… You a street n***a, right? You’re a rapper? Well, let’s take the fade since you said you gon’ beat me up. Since you went all the way left with it.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Ray J's mother's health on HotNewHipHop.

