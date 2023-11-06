Damar Hamlin Emotional In Cincinnati Upon Return Paycor Stadium

Damar Hamlin went through a near-death experience just last year. Overall, NFL fans remember it vividly. After colliding with Tee Higgins in the middle of the field, Hamlin's heart stopped. Overall, it was a pretty awful thing to have witnessed and fans were pretty devastated. Hamlin was given CPR on the field and then taken away in an ambulance. Subsequently, fans were fearing the worst for Hamlin. There was a real feeling that he may have passed away on the field.

Miraculously, Hamlin was able to recover very quickly. Furthermore, he has actually gotten to play a bit this year. Although he hasn't been in the lineup a lot, he has still gotten some looks here and there. Overall, he is a prime candidate for the Comeback Player Of The Year award. Last night, Hamlin did not get to play, however, it was still an emotional game for him. This is because it took place at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium.

Damar Hamlin At Midfield

Prior to the game, Hamlin kneeled around midfield and thought about everything that took place that fateful day. Overall, he seemed pretty quiet and subdued, which makes a whole lot of sense. Furthermore, he was greeted by his teammates who were extremely supportive towards him. They knew how much of a big deal it was for him to be out there. In fact, after the game, he took to Twitter and wrote: "Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me." For Bills fans, it was a truly emotional moment that showcases how much Hamlin is loved. His incident is one that was hard to stomach, but it is good to see something positive come out of it.

Let us know what you think about Damar Hamlin and his comeback, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

