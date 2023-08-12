Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has appeared in his first NFL game since suffering a cardiac arrest in January. Hamlin recorded three tackles during the Bills’ 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. It marks the end of an incredible journey that started with Hamlin being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati and ends with him returning to his beloved Highmark Stadium.

As he took the field, he was met with applause and love from the crowd. As he looked around the stadium, his teammates embraced him. He had finally made it back. Of course, Hamlin had always vowed that he would be back. It took him 222 days but he did it. What’s more, he’s helped change the world while he’s at it. During his recovery, Hamlin lobbied Congress to help expand access to the life-saving equipment that gave Hamlin a fighting chance.

Bills Win Tight Preseason Opener

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

Hamlin was one of a handful of storylines at Highmark Stadium. The other major one was lining up under center for the Colts. Anthony Richardson, the fourth-overall pick, was making his first-ever start in a Colts uniform. There is so much riding on the shoulders of the former Florida Gator. By far the most raw QB prospect amongst the first-round favorites, no one could agree on whether Richardson at #4 was a reach or not. He had a strong training camp and won the starting job over legendary backup Gardner Minshew. And sure, it could have gone better for the rookie. He went 7-of-12 for 67 yards and threw an interception on the opening drive.

Meanwhile, the Bills had great QB play from veteran backups Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen. The pair combined for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 22 of 30 passes. Sure, it’s preseason and it’s a lot of backups on the field but the Bills look good. Of course, the Bills look good every season for the past five years or so. But maybe this finally be the year that everything goes right for them. But that can all be thoughts for tomorrow as the NFL celebrates the return of Damar Hamlin.

