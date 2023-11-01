Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Penny Story” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Max Penny 1, a cherished classic in the sneaker world, is making headlines with its upcoming "Penny Story" colorway, inspired by the iconic 1997 Super Bowl commercial, "Lil' Penny's Super Bowl Party." This legendary model, celebrated for its fusion of style and performance, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the former NBA star Penny Hardaway. The "Penny Story" colorway is set to celebrate a pivotal moment in sneaker and advertising history, with design elements drawing inspiration from the memorable commercial. It's anticipated to resonate with both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate the nostalgia of that era.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1's significance lies in its connection to Penny Hardaway's legacy as a basketball superstar. With its combination of Air cushioning and a distinctive design, it remains a sought-after choice for athletes and fans alike. As the "Penny Story" version prepares for release, the Nike Air Max Penny 1 reinforces its status as a symbol of Penny Hardaway's impact in the NBA and the advertising world. This special colorway adds an exciting layer of nostalgia and cultural significance to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its appeal to a broad spectrum of enthusiasts.

Read More: Nike Mac Attack “Oil Green” Receives Drop Details

"Penny Story" Nike Air Max Penny 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, with a midsole that contains an air bubble below the heel. Also, a white nubuck constructs the uppers, with a black wing featured on the sides. A lemon twist Nike Swoosh is present, with other lemon twist accents found on the toebox and tongues. Also, the heels feature a green Nike Penny logo, completing the design. Overall, these sneakers are clean and the green/white/black combination will be a successful one.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Penny Story” is going to drop on February 10th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Dragon” New Photos Dropped

[Via]