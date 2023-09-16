Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Stadium Green” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is an iconic basketball sneaker that holds a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Released in 1995, this shoe was designed in collaboration with NBA star Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and remains a classic in the world of athletic footwear. One of the standout features of the Air Max Penny 1 is its innovative cushioning technology. It introduced the visible Max Air unit in the sole, providing exceptional comfort and impact absorption on the court. The shoes feature a unique wavy upper and a prominent "1 Cent" logo on the heel, representing Penny Hardaway's nickname and jersey number.

Performance-wise, the Air Max Penny 1 delivered top-notch support and stability, making it a popular choice for serious ballers. Its enduring popularity has led to several retro releases, allowing a new generation to experience the shoe's legendary style and performance. Beyond the basketball court, the Air Max Penny 1 has transcended sportswear and become a fashion statement, admired for its retro aesthetics and timeless appeal. Whether for performance or style, the Nike Air Max Penny 1 continues to be a revered classic in sneaker culture.

"Stadium Green" Nike Air Max Penny 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white and green rubber sole, with a midsole that contains an air bubble below the heel. A green nubuck constructs the uppers, with a white wing featured on the sides. A gold Nike Swoosh is present, with other gold accents found on the toebox and tongues. Also, the heels feature a gold Nike Penny logo, completing the design. Overall, these sneakers are clean and the green/white/gold combination will be a successful one.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Stadium Green" will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

