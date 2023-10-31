James Harden Traded To The Clippers: Details

James Harden is someone who has gotten himself into his fair share of drama as a player in the NBA. Overall, this usually manifests itself in some trade requests. It happened in Houston and it happened in Brooklyn. Subsequently, it has been happening this year in Philadelphia. He didn't want to play for the organization anymore, and he was skipping out on practices as a way to protest. Well, now, it seems like he has finally gotten his wish. On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Harden had been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers were the main team looking to get involved in a Harden trade. However, there were various people out there who weren't so sure that it was actually going to happen. Well, it appears as though the Clippers have become the lucky team. It was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that despite their reluctance, they finally came to the conclusion that they could make all of this work. As you can see below, this was quite the blockbuster.

Read More: James Harden Returns To Sixers Practice

James Harden In Another Blockbuster

Firstly, the Sixers will be getting back a huge haul that includes draft picks and pick swaps. As for players, they got Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin. Meanwhile, the Clippers get Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev. Now, James Harden will get to reunite with Russell Westbrook. Furthermore, he gets to join a team that includes the likes of Paul George and even Kawhi Leonard. It is going to be an experiment, albeit an exciting one. Fans are a bit curious as to how this will all play out. However, Clippers fans are certainly excited to see it.

This is one of those trades that will either be a huge win or a team killer. Only time will tell which option wins out. Let us know what you think of the trade, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: James Harden Skips Sixers Practice, Hasn’t Been With The Team Since Sunday