Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor’s Relationship Timeline

Comedian Dane Cook and singer-media personality Kelsi Taylor have garnered much attention, but it’s not just because of their celebrity status. It’s also because of the significant age gap that separates them, with Cook being 50 years old and Taylor at 24 years old. The pair tied the knot in September 2023 after dating for six years, sparking a scandal that took over social media conversations. As those discussions continue, let's dive into how Dane Cook and his new bride's relationship unfolded.

2017: How Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor Met

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor attend the 15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival - Opening Night Gala at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on August 08, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Before becoming known as Dane Cook’s partner, Kelsi Taylor worked on developing her talent as a singer and building her presence on social media. However, it is unconfirmed what age the two were when they first met. This has further sparked more controversy and debate when people look at their relationship timeline. It’s alleged that Taylor might have been either underaged or just 18 years old at the time of their first encounter.

But fate brought the couple together at a casual game night hosted by Cook. At that point in time, Cook was already a seasoned comedian with a successful career, while Taylor, on the other hand, was a teen, still navigating the transition into adulthood. Their first encounter marked the start of a unique and captivating connection between the two. Chemistry sparks would ignite between these two, evolving into a romantic relationship over time.

April 2017: Cook Expresses Admiration For Taylor

SANTA BARBARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Dane Cook of 'American Typecast ' and Kelsi Taylor attend the Cinema Vanguard Award Presented by Belvedere Vodka Honoring Michael B. Jordan during the 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on February 7, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for SBIFF)

Initially, their interaction started with them being friends. But as they got to know each other better, they decided to take things to the next level. Despite the significant age gap, they shared a sense of humor that quickly drew them closer. As they spent more time together, they discovered a multitude of shared interests, which further fueled their connection. Cook has shown his support for Taylor on multiple occasions via social media. He praised her musical abilities, talent, and creativity in April 2017 on Instagram. Then, in January 2018, he shared another Instagram post calling Taylor "simply a gift."

Feb. 2019: Confronting The Age Gap & Public Criticism

Dane Cook did not shy away from acknowledging the age difference in their relationship. In February 2019, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and openly discussed their love story, revealing that they had been together for nearly two years. Cook humorously addressed the situation, employing his comedic skills to inject humor into the age gap controversy. Despite their love and genuine affection, their relationship has encountered public criticism and ridicule. Social media users, influencers, comedians, and even fellow celebrities have shared their thoughts on the couple's 26-year age difference. It has been a divisive topic, with advocates and critics expressing their opinions on various platforms.

Read More: Dane Cook Still Going Strong With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor Despite 26-Year Age Gap

May 2019: Celebrating Their Second Anniversary

By March 2019, Kelsi Taylor wished Cook a happy birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. So, the chemistry was already flowing as the two were getting to know each other better. By May 2019, the couple celebrated their second anniversary, expressing love and happiness on Instagram. Then, in March 2020, Cook celebrated his birthday with a loving message to Taylor. At the end of 2020 in November, Cook discussed the growth and positive aspects of their relationship during quarantine.

August 2022: Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor’s Engagement Announcement

Fast forward to August 2022, Cook made an emotional announcement about their engagement on social media, sharing a sappy video with the world. The couple exuded happiness, and numerous celebrities extended their congratulations, expressing their support for the union. While their engagement announcement was met with excitement and well-wishes from many, it also triggered a flurry of online responses.

The age gap between Cook and Taylor became the subject of both concern and humor. Some voiced reservations, fearing that a 23-year-old might be disadvantaged in a relationship with a 50-year-old. Others approached the situation with a more open mind and lightheartedly, using humor to address the situation.

Read More: Dane Cook Proposes To 23-Year-Old Girlfriend After 5 Years Together

September 2023: Marriage & The Future As A Couple

As we explore the timeline of Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor's relationship, it becomes clear that their journey is characterized by laughter, love, and the deep bond that they have with each other. The couple has been ridiculed for the differences in their age, but despite the controversies surrounding this, they’ve decided to move forward with their relationship. Their recent wedding in Hawaii demonstrates their ability to navigate through the challenges that their unique love story has. The durability of their relationship can only be determined with time.

[Via] [Via]