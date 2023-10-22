Michigan State Apologizes For Running Hitler Trivia On Jumbotron During Football Game

Michigan State has released an apology after a trivia question about Adolf Hitler was displayed on the jumbotron during the school's football team's matchup with inter-state rival Michigan on Saturday. The university's associate athletic director Matt Larson addressed the incident in a statement, placing the blame on a third party.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game," Larson said in a written statement. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values." He added that the school plans to cut ties with the unnamed third-party source and "will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

Michigan State Takes On Michigan In Rivalry Game

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 21: A general view of the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans helmets before a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan. State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 21, 2023 in East Lansing. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Shortly after the trivia was displayed, pictures of it began circulating on social media. In the pictures, it's clear that the question was displayed sometime before kickoff. “I’m not saying it’s the end of the world or anything but you can’t have Hitler on your pregame scoreboard,” one Twitter user wrote in response. Another added: “Hi. Alumnus here. This is Disgusting." According to Uproxx, the trivia question stems from The Quiz Channel's General Knowledge Trivia Quiz on YouTube. Check out the trivia question regarding Hitler below.

Michigan State Features Hitler Trivia

Michigan State is currently 2-5 and playing under an interim head coach after firing Mel Tucker for alleged sexual harassment earlier this season. The Michigan Wolverines ended up dominating the team 49-0 in the game, further continuing Michigan State's rough season. Be on the lookout for further updates on college football on HotNewHipHop.

