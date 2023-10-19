Jussie Smollett Heads To Rehab For Unspecified Issues

Representatives for Jussie Smollett have told TMZ that the actor has entered rehab to address unspecified issues. "Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps," a statement from his team read. Furthermore, the outlet was told that Smollett is in an outpatient program.

The move comes amid Smollett's ongoing appeal over the 2021 guilty verdict in his criminal case. Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in prison for fabricating a hate crime. The actor claimed that he was attacked by two masked Trump supporters who physically assaulted him and placed a noose around his neck. However, the men in question testified at Smollett's trial that he had paid them to help stage the attack. Smollett, who served six days of his sentence, is appealing the verdict. A court date has been set for December following five continues of the appeal.

Smollett's Vivica A. Fox Project Seemingly On Hold

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jussie Smollett attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additionally, the rehab move likely puts a pause on Smollett's current film project. As reported earlier this year, Smollett is seemingly set to make his directorial debut. Little is known about The Lost Holiday. However, set photos obtained by TMZ show that Vivica A. Fox is set to star. The two previously worked together on the TV show Empire. Furthermore, Fox has been a vocal supporter of Smollett, even after he was found guilty of the hoax.

If the project makes it to release, it will be Smollett's first involvement in a motion picture since 2017. Smollett made two on-screen appearances that year - as Ricks in Alien: Covenant and as poet Langston Hughes in the biopic Marshall. However, Smollett has been a persona non grata in Hollywood after he was written out of the final season of Empire following the reveal of his hoax.

