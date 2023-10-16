Skeet Ulrich Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Scream” Star Worth?

Skeet Ulrich, lauded for role in “Scream”: a philanthropist and a licensed pilot, painting a portrait of a man as multifaceted as his roles.

Skeet Ulrich, named Bryan Ray Trout, was born on January 20, 1970, in Lynchburg, Virginia. With parents who divorced when he was young, life wasn't always a bed of roses for him. Skeet relocated to New York City to study at the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. This set the stage for an acting career that would captivate millions. His breakthrough came in 1996, a watershed year for him, thanks to his role in Wes Craven's seminal slasher flick Scream. With an effortless blend of raw talent and good looks, Skeet Ulrich's market value is set at a cool $5 million, as reported by Allfamousbirthday.

Career Highlights & Accolades

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Krysten Ritter and Skeet Ulrich are also seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. On October 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ulrich's silver screen and television performances have solidified his position in the industry. He shone in movies like As Good as It Gets and The Craft. Yet, it was television where he found a steady home. His role as FP Jones in the television series Riverdale further gave him a platform to reach a younger demographic, making him a multi-generational actor. Although accolades like the Academy Awards have eluded him, his fan base and career longevity are compelling validations of his craft.

Personal Life & Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Skeet Ulrich and daughter Naiia Ulrich attend the Mercedez-Benz USA's Official Awards Viewing Party. At Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Beyond the floodlights and applause, Ulrich is also a family man at heart. He's been married twice and is a father to twins Jakob and Naiia. While the public tends to be enthralled by his on-screen persona, his off-screen life is a treasure trove of diverse interests. This includes carpentry, a skill he honed from his stepfather. Notably, Ulrich is a licensed pilot, a passion he has cultivated over the years, giving wings to his dreams quite literally.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Skeet Ulrich attends the 102.7 KIIS FM Artist Gift Lounge at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017. Presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Ulrich isn't just a pretty face. He's also been involved in various business ventures, primarily in film production. He's also advocated for mental health awareness and environmental causes. Further, Ulrich throws his weight behind organizations that matter to him. While he's not a Warren Buffet, his investments and philanthropic activities are calculated steps to improve the world.

