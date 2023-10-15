LeBron James Proudly Posts Video Of Daughter’s Volleyball Game

LeBron James was a proud dad over the weekend as he posted a video of his daughter Zhuri playing volleyball. Granted, the competition wasn't fantastic, however, LeBron's daughter was seen scoring a few aces and playing some solid support and defense. "Another One in the making! Uh-Oh 😱!! Let’s Gooooooo Munchin!! @allthingszhuri got NEXT!! 🏐 VIBES!! #JamesGang👑 #ZTheWarriorPrincess👸🏾," wrote as a caption for his proud post.

Of course, all of LeBron's children are young sports stars in their own right. His eldest son, Bronny, is a freshman at USC and is viewed as a first-round draft pick in the NBA next year. His other son, Bryce, is a solid prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Now it looks like Zhuri is a young volleyball star in the making. She's only 8, so there's plenty of time for her to follow in the family's footsteps of basketball. But maybe she'll stick with volleyball, a very well-regarded sport in its own right.

LeBron Voices Support For Israel

Elsewhere on Instagram, LeBron James has become the latest celebrity to voice his support for Israel amid their ongoing conflict with Palestine and the militant group Hamas. "The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread hate, racism, and antisemitism," LeBron wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, he's not the only athlete backing Israel. Floyd Mayweather has sent a private jet filled with supplies to Israel amid the nation's ongoing conflict with Palestine. The plane landed over the weekend and delivered over 5000 lbs of supplies, everything from food to bulletproof vests. While Mayweather did not accompany the flight, it will be staffed by a four-man team of experienced pilots who have worked with Mayweather for a long time.

