James Harden Reiterates Relationship With Sixers Can’t Be Fixed

James Harden has once again stated that he has no relationship with the Sixers front office and that his dispute with the team can only be resolved via trade. "This is not even about this situation -- this is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple," Harden said at his first media appearance since the start of Sixers training camp. "When I got traded here, my whole thing is I wanted to retire a Sixer. I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer. And the front office didn’t have that in their future plans," Harden added while pointedly refuse to explicitly name President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Harden does, however, like new head coach Nick Nurse. “Nick is very versatile. He’s a players’ coach. He understands it. I’ve known him a little bit; he was the G League coach in Houston. He’s obviously won a championship. He just sees the game different and I’m a fan of him," Harden said. On the topic of basketball, Harden said he would be playing this year, ruling out the possibility of a holdout. However, it's clear to everyone that Harden will not be happy if he's playing in Philly and not LA.

Clippers Still Chasing Harden

Harden has been well-behaved in training camp so far, despite many expecting him to be a disruptive force. However, this may be due to rumors that the Clippers are still actively working to acquire Harden. "League sources say Harden also is taking part because he remains hopeful that a trade to the Clippers is still in the works and believes, for now, that it would be wise to not be a distraction. And the Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen. League sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done," Sam Amick and Shams Charania reported for The Athletic.

Furthermore, the report shed some light on what sort of compensation the Sixers are looking for from the Clippers. The Sixers reportedly rejected an unprotected first, a pick swap, and salary compensation for Harden. Instead, the current counter-offer appears to be Terance Mann and multiple firsts. This would explain why the Clippers were looking to involve a third team. Mann had 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. However, the Harden saga remains an unfolding story.

