Rolling Loud & Overtime Elite Partner On Basketball Venture Featuring Top Prospects

Rolling Loud is partnering with the basketball league, Overtime Elite, to launch a new team that features two top prospects from the Class of 2024. Rolling Loud previously worked with WWE and the Miami Heat through their iconic music festival. The league, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, showcases players from the ages of 16-20.

“The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite. We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown,” Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, co-founders at Rolling Loud, said in a statement provided to Billboard.

Overtime's chief brand officer, Tyler Rutstein, added: “As we continue to expand Overtime Elite’s brand and innovate with like-minded partners, we are excited to grow our partnership with team Rolling Loud in Season Three. There's an undeniable intersection between basketball, music, and fashion, and partnering with Rolling Loud allows us to be in the center of it all, creating new experiences for both our players and our fans.”

Rolling Loud Joins Overtime Elite

NEW TEAM COMING IN HOT 🔥 ROLLING LOUD x @OvertimeElite 🎧 pic.twitter.com/RxPftrxT1P — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) October 12, 2023

Team Rolling Loud will feature Nassir Cunningham and Larry Johnson on its roster. The two players are both ranked in the top 100 of the 2024 class. Other players include Omer Dahan, Demarco Johnson, Martin Somerville, Dominick Stewart, and several more. NBA trainer Julius V is set to lead the team. Rolling Loud is the first team in the league to receive naming rights and will control the design of their own jerseys and merchandise. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rolling Loud's entry into basketball on HotNewHipHop.

