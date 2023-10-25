21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has made a significant mark in the American rap scene with hits like "Bank Account," "Nothing New," and "No Heart." But aside from his music, many fans and followers are curious about his physical stature, particularly his height. So, how tall is 21 Savage?

21 Savage's Official Height

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: 21. Savage attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show. At the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan. On December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

According to the data from Celeb Heights, 21 Savage stands at a height of 5ft 11 ½ (181.6 cm). This places him slightly above the average height for American males, approximately 5ft 9in. Further, Height perceptions can often be influenced by various factors, including an individual's build, posture, and hairstyle. Savage's lean build and hairstyle might give some the impression that he's taller than he actually is.

There have been various comments and discussions about his height, especially when he's seen standing next to other celebrities. For instance, some have noted that he looks close in height to other rappers like Post Malone, who is around the 6ft mark. However, it's essential to remember that footwear, camera angles, and posture can all affect how tall someone appears in photos or videos.

Why Does Height Matter?

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21. Savage Performs onstage during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert). Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

An artist's height can sometimes affect their public image in the entertainment industry. For rappers, a taller stature might be associated with a more dominant or imposing presence, while a shorter height might be seen as more approachable. However, talent and charisma often overshadow physical attributes and 21 Savage's success in the music industry is a testament to that.

FAQs

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist 21 Savage attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

What is 21 Savage's real name? Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

What are some of the rapper's hit songs? Some of his notable tracks include "Bank Account," "Nothing New," and "No Heart."

Is 21 Savage taller than the average American male? Yes, the average height for American males is around 5ft 9in, and 21 Savage is 5ft 11 ½ in.

How does his height compare to other rappers? He's taller than some rappers like Lil Uzi Vert (5ft 4in) and Kodak Black (5ft 5 ½ in) but shorter than others like J. Cole, who is over 6ft.



In conclusion, while 21 Savage's height might be a point of curiosity for some, his talent and contribution to the music industry truly stands out. Whether he's 5ft 11 ½ in, or 6ft, his music resonates with fans worldwide.