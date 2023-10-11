Trevor Ariza Child Support Settlement Revealed

Trevor Ariza will be required to pay $10,000 a month in child support. Additionally, he will cover all schooling and medical expenses. Furthermore, Ariza will make a one-time payment of $664,000 to his ex-wife, Bree Anderson. The public details of the child support agreement come after months of bitter legal disputes between the former NBA player and his ex-wife. Previously, Anderson had sought $60,000 a month from Ariza. Meanwhile, Ariza argued that his income had significantly declined since he retired from the league in 2022.

“The total amount of the equalization payment is a compromise between the Parties and each Party agrees that the equalization payment equitably divides the community assets and debts, and other claims that either Party has or may have against the other in connection with this dissolution of marriage proceeding," documents regarding the agreement read. Furthermore, the pair agreed to forgo direct contact with one another. They will be required to remain 50 feet apart while jointly attending events for their children. While they will share custody, co-parenting will seemingly be limited.

Ariza retired from the NBA in 2022 after 18 years in the league. His career included one ring, won back in 2009 with the Lakers. Based on contractual data, it's believed that Ariza earned somewhere in the region of $116 million during his career. During child support hearings, Anderson argued that she and their children had enjoyed a "lavish lifestyle" while she was with Ariza. As a result, she argued that a similar level of quality should not be denied to their children following the divorce.

Furthermore, Anderson will earn one-half interest from Ariza's NBA retirement fund. However, she will not receive spousal support or help paying things such as credit card bills. Meanwhile, Anderson will reside in the couple's home in San Diego while Ariza will use the property in Playa Vista. Additionally, they will share joint custody of their two children. The logistics of this clause were questioned by some given the agreement to remain 50 feet apart and not communicate directly.

