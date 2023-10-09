Toni Braxton Celebrates Her Birthday With Near Nude Photos

Toni Braxton is celebrating her 56th birthday, but you wouldn't be able to tell from the scintillating pic she posted to Instagram. "In my birthday suit..." she captioned a post made yesterday. She isn't kidding either as the picture features quite a bit of skin underneath a draped black dress. The picture doesn't have a ton, in particular, to do with her actual birthday aside from showing off just how good she looks for her age.

Fans in the comments agreed when they lauded her looks and sent their birthday wishes. One of the top comments shows off just how successful Braxton is in a variety of mediums. "Thee Living Legend!!!✨️This is what resilience,perseverance,7 AMAS,5 BMAS,2 NAACP Image Awards,7 Grammys,4 Soul Train Music Awards+The Soul Train Legend Award &well OVER 70 million records sold worldwide looks like!" it recaps. Elsewhere celebrities like Kris Jenner and Big Freedia shared happy birthday wishes. "Happy Birthday beautiful!!!!!!!" and "❤️❤️❤️" they commented respectively. Check out the birthday post and the thousands of responses below.

Toni Braxton Shows Off Her Great Looks

Earlier this year Toni Braxton revealed to fans that she had a traumatic heart surgery. It was a traumatic moment for me. I was in shock. I remember that day because my chest was aching often, just hurting," she explained. "It was my body talking to me, telling me something’s not quite right.” The silver lining of the procedure seemed to be those reaching out to her to share their own experiences with similar conditions, something she's spoken positively about.

When Toni Braxton further opened up on her heart surgery she also delivered a warning. She told fans to listen to their bodies, mentioning that if she hadn't, she might not even still be around today. The post resulted in thousands more fans pouring out love for the R&B singer. What do you think of Toni Braxton's Instagram post celebrating her birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

