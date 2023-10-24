Ms Banks Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of hip-hop, Ms Banks has carved a niche for herself as one of the UK's most promising talents. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $650,000 US Dollars, according to RappersMoney. But how did she amass this wealth, and what sets her apart in the crowded rap scene?

Born Thyra Oji on the 14th of April 1994, Ms Banks hails from South London, UK. With a rich heritage of Nigerian and Ugandan descent, she has always been surrounded by diverse musical influences. She began her professional music career in 2014 and has since been associated with renowned record companies like Capitol Records.

Her Musical Achievements

Ms Banks is best recognized for her 2019 hit song "Back It Up." However, her discography is vast, including albums like The Coldest Winter Ever (2018) and The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2 (2019). One of her videos, "Back It Up (ft. Geko)," has garnered over 5.3 million views on YouTube, showcasing her growing popularity.

Her style blends Grime hip hop, trap, and British hip hop. Songs like "Snack (feat. Kida Kudz)" and "Bad B Bop" are testaments to her versatility. Not just limited to rapping, Ms Banks has showcased her singing prowess in tracks like "Day Ones," where she experimented with dancehall rhythms.

Ms Banks's talent hasn't gone unnoticed by other artists. She featured on Tinashe's 2019 single, "Die A Little Bit," further solidifying her place in the international music scene. Her fluidity and momentum in tracks might remind many of Nicki Minaj or the UK's own Stefflon Don.

Comparing To Peers

British rapper Ms Banks poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

To put her net worth into perspective, let's compare her to some of her contemporaries. Foxy Brown boasts an estimated net worth of 2 million dollars, while Kash Doll's assets are approximately $1.6 million. Another artist, Maliibu Miitch, reportedly has a net worth of $400K. While Ms Banks might not be at the top of this list, her consistent growth and unique style promise a bright future.

Ms Banks's journey in the music industry is a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication. She's undoubtedly on the rise with a net worth of $650,000 in 2023. As she continues to release more music and collaborate with other artists, there's no doubt that her worth will only increase. For fans and followers, Ms Banks represents not just a rapper but an artist with depth, versatility, and the potential to reshape the UK hip-hop scene.