7 Best Pieces Of Hip-Hop Memorabilia That Can Be Found On Stadium Goods Right Now

In case you haven't already noticed, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Overall, this has led to an incredible celebration of the genre and the culture that surrounds it. With the culture receiving numerous honors, many are looking to secure some pieces of hip-hop memorabilia. Whether it be old records, sneaker collabs, or anything in between, there are a lot of collectibles for people to get into. Below, we are taking a look at seven that you should probably be paying attention to.

Nas x Futura Vinyl Record

Image via Stadium Goods

Firstly, we have this incredible Nas x Futura vinyl record. Essentially, these two decided to team up for a vinyl collection that features 12 essential hip-hop tracks. These songs span the entire history of hip-hop, and it serves as an amazing collector's item. If you want to contain some pieces of history within music's best physical medium, then look no further.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

Image via Stadium Goods

Secondly, we have our first pair of sneakers on the list. In 2019, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand delivered with the Air Jordan 1 High. This shoe is unique thanks to its backward swoosh and mocha coloring. Overall, this is the type of shoe that hypebeasts love. However, there are plenty of OG sneakerheads who love these as well. It just goes to show how great of a shoe it is.

Air Yeezy "Net"

Image via Stadium Goods

Next up, we have the Air Yeezy in the tan "Net" color scheme. When Kanye West first got into sneakers, he was recruited by the likes of Nike. This is where he came through with his own line of Air Jordan-adjacent sneakers. Although the Air Yeezy 2 was more popular, you cannot deny just how iconic the OG Air Yeezy truly is. It is a product of its time, but it is still an incredible offering.

Supreme Gucci Mane Tee

Image via Stadium Goods

Subsequently, we are bringing you the iconic Supreme Gucci Mane t-shirt. This is a shirt that comes in a whole bunch of different colors. However, the best part of this is seeing Gucci Mane and his iconic career honored by the streetwear brand. It is just a solid shirt, and with Gucci wearing the Supreme box logo tee in the graphic, you get something that pays homage to both sides of the collab.

MF DOOM x Nike SB Dunk High Premium

Image via Stadium Goods

MF DOOM is a legendary artist whose legacy will never be forgotten. Following his passing, there have been numerous tributes to the artist, and rightfully so. In fact, his Nike SB Dunk High gained a significant amount of popularity after his tragic death. This is a shoe that contains MF DOOM's logo, as well as some great black, charcoal grey, and red aesthetics. It is a shoe that looks amazing and serves as a great way to showcase your DOOM fandom.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Human Race "Chanel"

Image via Stadium Goods

From there, we have the incredibly rare "Chanel" Human Race Adidas NMD from Pharrell Williams. Pharrell has come through with some truly incredible Adidas sneakers over the years, although this Chanel collab is special. Only a select few got their hands on these, and that will remain true for quite some time. After all, it costs nearly $20K to acquire them.

Eminem x Air Jordan 2

Image via Stadium Goods

Lastly, we have the Eminem x Air Jordan 2. Em has done quite a few amazing Air Jordan collaborations over the years. However, his Air Jordan 2 is particularly unique. It also helps that the Jordan 2 has seen a resurgence over these past couple of years. Instead of his AJ4s, check out these instead.

Let us know which of these pieces of hip-hop memorabilia are your favorite, in the comments section below.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.