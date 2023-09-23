49ers-Giants Fan Fight Video Emerges Online

Footage of a bloody altercation in the stands of Levi's Stadium following this week's Thursday Night Football game has emerged online. The fight between a handful of Niners and Giants fans reportedly began after a woman was hit by a beer thrown by trash-talking fans. However, the witness who told this to TMZ did not indicate which fanbase threw the beer. The Niners had just stomped the visiting Giants 30-12 minutes before the fight broke out.

Footage of the fight, released by TMZ, shows a chaotic carnage erupting in the stands. One Niners 49ers fan can be seen with a bloody nose. Elsewhere in the footage, a Giants fan can be seen hitting a Niners fan with a haymaker that leaves him with a nasty cut above his eye. A witness claims that deputies and venue security arrived at the scene but were too late to break up the fight. Furthermore, Santa Clara PD told TMZ that the incident is being investigated.

Woman Thrown Down Stairs During Separate Niners Brawl

However, the bloody post-game brawl was not the only one to occur during Thursday Night Football. TMZ also acquired footage of a separate fight that occurred between a group of Niners fans earlier in the game. In the brief clip, two women in Niners jerseys are seen arguing and fighting. A man in a Richard Sherman jersey then enters and grabs one of the women by her hair. He then proceeds to throw her down a nearby flight of stairs. This prompted several more fans to get involved. Despite this, the incident did not appear to cause too much disruption.

In more positive 49ers news, the team is now 3-0 for the first time since 2019. As a result, head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch both received multi-year contract extensions this week. Both Shanahan and Lynch have been with the Niners since 2017. Since arriving at Levi's Stadium, the tandem has pushed the team to 52 wins and a Super Bowl appearance. Lynch's new contract runs through 2024 while Shanahan's keeps him in the Bay Area until 2025. The Niners next face the Cardinals on October 1.

